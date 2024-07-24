Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok's security team to attend police investigation; will reveal details of consultation with airport staff

On July 24, the Incheon Airport Police Station will question employees of the private security company implicated in the controversy surrounding excessive security measures for actor Byeon Woo Seok. Byeon Woo Seok's security company will also clarify that all security operations were conducted in collaboration with airport staff.

The Incheon Airport Police Station will interrogate employees from the private security company implicated in the controversy over excessive security measures for actor Byeon Woo Seok on July 24. The police intend to summon the bodyguards who closed the gate that day to gather information about the incident. They will also question the bodyguard who aimed a flashlight at ordinary citizens, along with the CEO of the security company in subsequent sessions.

Since the controversy erupted, the police have conducted an internal investigation into three of the six employees from the security company responsible for safeguarding Byeon Woo Seok during his departure. They are contemplating pressing charges such as obstruction of business and coercion against the bodyguards for their actions, which include blocking entrances, inspecting citizens' passports and boarding passes, and shining flashlights at citizens.

A, CEO of Byeon Woo Seok’s security company, stated that the Incheon International Airport initially denied the company consulting with them. However, they intend to clarify during the police investigation that all security operations were conducted in coordination with the airport authorities.

Regarding the allegation of closing the gate, CEO A clarified that the Incheon Airport’s Security Division informed their company about the procedure for manually operating the automatic doors after actor Byeon Woo Seok passed through. CEO A further explained that approximately four security staff members were present to physically block the gate immediately following Byeon Woo Seok's passage. They also stated their intention to submit footage demonstrating the presence of airport staff at the scene during Byeon Woo Seok’s departure.

Regarding the control of escalator access and the inspection of citizens’ passports and boarding passes, CEO A emphasized that due to concerns about potential accidents caused by crowds, their company consulted extensively with the airport security division from the gate. CEO A asserted that such tasks were conducted in close coordination with airport staff, highlighting the impossibility of their private security company undertaking these actions independently.

CEO A further clarified that during the incident, there was a significant presence of duty-free shop employees, citizens, and fans at the airport, raising concerns about potential accidents. As a precautionary measure, they coordinated with airport staff to prevent overcrowding on the escalators. CEO A emphasized that their company did not conduct passport inspections due to the crowd, instead, they verified whether individuals were authorized to enter the lounge area.

CEO A continued by noting that some fans purchased business tickets to be close to the actor and closely monitor his movements within the security area. Additionally, A expressed regret for any inconvenience caused by the actions of the bodyguard who used flashlights on citizens.

More about Byeon Woo Seok’s airport incident

According to media outlet OSEN, Byeon Woo Seok’s agency decided on July 23 to sever ties with security company A following controversy over their alleged excessive behavior at the airport.

The decision came shortly after Dispatch released a report on July 22 detailing the controversy surrounding Byeon Woo Seok's security guards. Previously, the actor had faced significant criticism for what many perceived as overprotective actions by his security team at Incheon Airport.

This incident has gained such widespread attention that it has even reached The National Assembly. Despite this, fans continue to maintain that Byeon Woo Seok did nothing wrong and believe that the actor is being unfairly dragged into the controversy.

