Met Gala 2025: BLACKPINK's Rosé's look slammed by fans as 'worst among teammates'; say her stylist 'needs to be fired'

BLACKPINK’s Rosé made her return to the Met Gala red carpet on May 5, 2025. However, while her appearance was elegant and poised, it has also sparked a wave of criticism from fashion observers and fans. The global pop star and fashion icon, known for her chic, edgy style, appeared at this year’s gala wearing a tailored black suit, a choice that divided opinion across social media platforms.

This year’s Met Gala theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, was a historic one. For the first time, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual fashion event was centered entirely on Black fashion, design, and culture. The dress code, titled Tailored For You, set the tone for the evening. The event aimed to honor the creativity and artistry of Black tailors and designers and the rich history of Black dandyism. It invited guests to think beyond aesthetics and embrace deeper expressions of culture, identity, and individuality.

Rosé, often praised for her gender-fluid fashion choices and love for structured tailoring, seemed like an ideal fit for the theme. Naturally, expectations were high. For the night, she opted for a black, sharply tailored suit. The look featured puffed sleeves and a dramatic, cape-like train that flowed behind her.

The dramatic train added a sense of regality to the otherwise minimalist silhouette. She accessorized lightly, allowing the suit’s structure to speak for itself. Her signature blonde hair was worn loose in soft waves, and her makeup remained subtle: clean, glowing skin with a touch of rose-toned blush and glossy lips.

Some praised her for leaning into a masculine silhouette and applauded the simplicity of her styling. However, others felt that her look lacked the drama and boldness typically seen at the Met Gala. This sentiment was especially strong given the cultural weight of this year’s theme. Many took to social media to express disappointment over what they felt was a missed opportunity to make a more powerful fashion or cultural statement.

Others echoed similar sentiments, criticizing not just the outfit but also the repetitive styling. Her open hair and soft makeup, while beautiful, were nearly identical to her past appearances. Some fans pointed out that for a night known for its theatricality and bold experimentation, Rosé’s look felt underwhelming and overly restrained.

Still, many stood by the BLACKPINK star, praising her quiet confidence and timeless fashion sense. Defenders of the look argued that Rosé stayed true to her personal aesthetic while still embracing elements of tailoring. They also highlighted how fashion can be interpreted in many ways and that subtlety doesn't necessarily equal failure.

Rosé was one of the most talked-about K-pop stars to attend the event. Her appearance, whether loved or criticized, continued to generate buzz long after the event wrapped. While some hoped for more experimentation or thematic depth, others felt her quiet power and signature grace made just as strong a statement.

