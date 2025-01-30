Model Irene Kim reveals she ‘met the man’ to spend the rest of her life with; announces marriage plans

Irene Kim, the South Korean model and television personality, recently shared exciting news about her personal life. In a heartfelt letter to fans, she announced her decision to tie the knot with her longtime partner. She also revealed that she had kept the relationship private until now, making the announcement even more special.

On January 30, 2025, Irene Kim took to Instagram and revealed that she is getting married. In an elaborate post, she revealed that she has been cherishing this beautiful chapter with her family and loved ones, keeping it private until now. For her, this journey isn’t just about a ring or a question but about a love that has grown through meaningful moments, forming a strong foundation.

Feeling incredibly blessed, Irene Kim expressed gratitude and added, “I feel so blessed to have met the man I want to spend the rest of my life with.” She looks forward to sharing more in her own time and thanked her supporters for celebrating this special era of love with her.

Read Irene’s marriage announcement:

“Today, I am opening my heart to share a moment that has forever changed my life.

I have been treasuring this beautiful chapter of my life with my family & loved ones. While I’ve always loved sharing most of my life and journey with you, this was a piece of my heart I wanted to keep close, until now.

This isn’t just a story about a ring or a question; it’s about a love that has grown through precious little moments that have built the foundation of something so special. I feel so blessed to have met the man I want to spend the rest of my life with.

I can’t wait to share more with you in a way that aligns with my comfort and happiness. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for always supporting me and for celebrating this special era of love with me. Pinch me…I’m getting married!!!”

Irene Kim is a model and fashion journalist based in New York City. She has worked with various luxury brands such as Mulberry, Ferragamo, MATCHESFASHION, MaxMara, Calvin Klein, Charles & Keith, and Chanel. Moreover, she has also been featured in countless magazine covers including Cosmopolitan Korea, Marie Claire Taiwan, W Korea, Harper's Bazaar Korea, Elle Thailand, and Grazia Magazine China.

The artist started her own label IRENEISGOOD LABEL in 2018 across various cities including Shanghai, China, and Seoul, South Korea. However, she is most known for her appearance in the variety show Kick A Goal.