'I've quit water': BLACKPINK's Jisoo shows perfect way to reject a boy you're not interested in and we're taking notes

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is not only known for her talent but also for her playful antics that win fans' hearts. In a recent clip, the K-pop star can be seen hilariously rejecting every request from the host asking her out, making fans laugh out loud. Jisoo is booked and busy with multiple projects lined up for the coming months, along with a brand new solo album.

On January 28, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jisoo appeared in the teaser for BDNS' YouTube channel's upcoming episode. In the short clip, the host playfully attempts to ask Jisoo out on a date multiple times, but she shuts him down each time without hesitation.

When he suggests going out for a meal, Jisoo immediately declines. As he lowers the stakes, even asking her out for just a glass of water, she wittily responds that she has quit drinking water altogether.

The K-pop star's sharp and direct responses have fans in stitches, with many praising her for effortlessly shutting down unsolicited romantic advances. The clip has since gone viral, with fans jokingly taking notes on how to handle such situations with confidence and humor.

Jisoo is all set to appear in the upcoming K-drama titled Newtopia alongside Park Jeong Min. Based on the novel Influenza by Han Sang Woon, the story follows Jaeyoon, a soldier, and his girlfriend, Youngjoo, who, after breaking up, must fight through hordes of zombies in a high-rise building in Seoul. It is set to premiere on February 7, 2025.

Moreover, the artist is also set to release her first mini-album, Amortage, on February 14, 2025. It will be her debut album under BLISOO, the company she established for her solo endeavors. Concept photos and teasers for the record will be released soon in the coming days, creating anticipation among fans ahead of the official premiere.

Jisoo has also recently wrapped up filming for the movie Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, where she starred alongside industry heavyweights like Lee Min Ho and Ahn Hyo Seop. Additionally, it was recently announced that Jisoo will be starring in the drama Monthly Boyfriend opposite Seo In Guk.