My Sibling’s Romance couple Yi Yoon Ha and Kim Yun Jae call off wedding and officially end relationship

Yi Yoon Ha and Kim Yun Jae, one of the most beloved couples from the hit reality dating show My Sibling’s Romance, have officially ended their relationship, bringing an unexpected and emotional close to their love story. The couple, who had won the hearts of fans with their sincere and heartwarming connection on the show, previously announced their engagement and plans to get married in early 2025.

However, on March 27, both Yi Yoon Ha and Kim Yun Jae took to their personal Instagram accounts to confirm that they had decided to part ways.

Their breakup marks a bittersweet turn of events for fans who had been rooting for them since their time on My Sibling’s Romance. While many hoped to see them walk down the aisle, the couple explained that despite their strong feelings for each other, they ultimately faced challenges that made marriage an unattainable goal.

In a heartfelt message, Yi Yoon Ha expressed her regret over the breakup, acknowledging that she had hesitated to share the news but ultimately wanted to be honest with those who had supported their relationship. As quoted by Koreaboo, “Even after the show, Yun Jae and I continued growing our love amidst lots of interest, but we ultimately decided to go our separate ways. I’m sorry that we weren’t able to show you a happy ending,” she revealed.

Yi Yoon Ha explained that both she and Kim Yun Jae had made efforts to make their relationship work, especially after the immense public support they received. However, when faced with the reality of making a lifelong commitment, they realized that they hadn’t spent enough time together to promise each other forever.

She stated, “Because of your love and anticipation, we didn’t want to disappoint you, so we made lots of effort, but at a moment where we had to make a once-in-a-lifetime decision, we wound up facing the wall of reality. Just like any couple, we fought and made up and made both precious and difficult memories, but I think we hadn’t yet spent enough time together to promise each other the rest of our lives.”

She ended her message by expressing deep gratitude to those who had supported them throughout their journey. She assured fans that despite this painful decision, she would continue to grow and work hard in her personal life.

Kim Yun Jae also released his own statement, echoing Yi Yoon Ha’s sentiments. He acknowledged that breaking the news to their supporters was difficult but emphasized that the decision to part ways was mutual.

He said, “First, I apologize deeply for greeting you with unfortunate news. For over a year, Yoon Ha and I did our best for each other as lovers, but after thinking carefully about it, we both made the decision to cheer each other on as we go our separate ways. Thank you for rooting for me up until now despite my shortcomings.”

Unlike Yi Yoon Ha’s more detailed reflection on their journey, Kim Yun Jae kept his message brief but sincere. He thanked fans for their unwavering support and promised to focus on self-improvement in the future. While neither Yi Yoon Ha nor Kim Yun Jae provided specific reasons for their separation, their statements suggest that the challenges of transitioning from a reality TV relationship to real life played a major role in their decision.

The couple may have realized that they still needed time to understand each other outside the show’s controlled environment before committing to marriage.