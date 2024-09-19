Nam Joo Hyuk completes military service: What's next for actor? From Donggung to Vigilante 2, and more

Nam Joo Hyuk officially completed his mandatory military service on September 19, 2024, after enlisting in March 2023 as a conscripted police officer. The popular actor, known for his standout roles in dramas like Twenty-Five, Twenty-One and Start Up, was eagerly awaited by fans, who have been excited about his return to acting.

Upon his discharge, a crowd of enthusiastic supporters greeted him with gifts and bouquets to celebrate the special moment. Nam Joo Hyuk flashed his shy and warm smile and took a moment to acknowledge and interact with his fans. His comeback project is highly anticipated, and fans are eager to see what exciting role he takes on next.

Here are a few things which might be next on the actor's plate:

Nam Joo Hyuk return to action after school bullying accusations cleared off

In 2022, Nam Joo Hyuk came under fire due to bullying charges against him by his classmate. Despite the accusations, his former teachers and friends stepped up and rubbished such claims against the actor. An official lawsuit was filed against the accusers for defamation earlier in February.

The actor was cleared of his charges earlier this year. The accuser was found guilty of defamation along with the reporter who published the rumor. They have been charged with a fine of 7 million KRW. The court concluded that both the reporter and the accuser were equally guilty. The court stated that Nam Joo Hyuk hadn't bullied the accuser and he did not hang out with other bullies as well.

Nam Joo Hyuk will be making a return to acting after the accusations against him are cleared off.

Talks of Vigilante Season 2

Vigilante was Nam Joo Hyuk's last drama before military enlistment. It also marked his first action series. Vigilante is adapted from the webcomic written by CRG and illustrated by Kim Kyu Sam and was serialized from 2018 to 2021.

While talking about the preparations for season 1, Nam Joo Hyuk elaborated that since it was his first time doing action scenes, he continuously consulted with the martial arts team and trained hard. He also commented on how he managed to play a two-faced character.

According to reports released in July, Vigilante Season 2 production has been confirmed. An official commented that the casting is still in process.

It is likely that Nam Joo Hyuk will be joining for Vigilante Season 2.

Reviewing lead role in Donggun

As reported, Nam Joo Hyuk has been offered the lead role in the upcoming drama Donggung. His agency Management SOOP confirmed the reports and added that the role is being reviewed and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Donggung is a horror series which tells the story of ghosts that appear at the Donggung Palace which is filled with secrets. A ghost hunter and a palace lady team up to solve the mystery.

The drama is being directed by Choi Jung Gyu who is also known for Soundtrack, The Devil Judge and more.

Nam Joo Hyuk made his debut in 2014 with the drama Surplus Princess. From a playful sports star in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo to a broken and struggling journalist in The Light in Your Eyes, the actor has been part of many popular series. His latest two dramas Start-Up, with Bae Suzy and Kim Seon Ho, and Twenty-Five, Twenty-One with Kim Tae Ri became mega hits internationally.

The 2023 drama Vigilante marked his first venture into the action genre. The actor is also known for his roles in The Light in Your Eyes, The Bride of Habaek, The School Nurse Files and more. He last appeared in Vigilante which was his last project before military enlistment.

