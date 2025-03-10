POLL RESULTS: Fans choose their favorite Shah Rukh Khan movie on Netflix and it is neither Jawan nor Kal Ho Naa Ho

Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. He has charmed fans with several iconic performances in a long list of acclaimed films. Some of these are available for streaming on Netflix.

Pinkvilla recently conducted a poll to determine fans’ favorite movie, and the results are out. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the fans’ choice doesn’t come as a surprise, as it is one of the most iconic performances of his career.

See full results here

In Pinkvilla’s poll conducted on March 8, 2025, fans were given five choices of Shah Rukh Khan’s films available on Netflix: Jawan, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Om Shanti Om, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Now that the results are out, fans have chosen Om Shanti Om, co-starring Deepika Padukone, as their most favorite film on the streaming platform. Directed by Farah Khan, the film received the highest number of votes, i.e., 31.91%.

It is followed by another classic, Jawan, which was released in 2023. The Atlee directorial received 21.28% of the votes, while Nikkhil Advani’s Kal Ho Naa Ho secured the third position with 19.15% of the votes. The 2003 film also starred Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta in key roles.

The second-last position was secured by Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which garnered 14.89% of the votes. The 2001 family drama is remembered for its iconic characters and also featured Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles.

Last but not least is Farah Khan’s Main Hoon Na, which received the lowest number of votes, i.e., 12.77%.

Interestingly, Om Shanti Om marked the acting debut of Deepika Padukone in 2007. The film also featured Arjun Rampal, Yuvika Chaudhary, Bindu, Shreyas Talpade, and more in pivotal roles.