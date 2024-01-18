8 best Hollywood Hindi dubbed movies that will keep you hooked; Extraction to London Has Fallen

In recent years, Hollywood movies are getting dubbed in Hindi for the Indian audience, and the dubbing is really well-done. The translations capture the essence of the original dialogue, and the Hindi voice actors do a great job staying true to the characters. So, if you're at home looking for movies to binge-watch, we've put together a list of the best Hollywood action movies in Hindi. Check it out!

Here is a list of 8 best Hollywood Hindi dubbed movies:

1. Red Notice (2021)

IMDB Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Thriller

Action, Comedy, Thriller Movie Star Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot

Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot Director: Rawson Marshall Thurber

Rawson Marshall Thurber Writer: Rawson Marshall Thurber

Rawson Marshall Thurber Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

The action-comedy Red Notice stars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot in lead roles. The storyline involves a criminal joining forces with an FBI profiler to track down a cunning thief who consistently outsmarts them. It's an enjoyable film that certainly earns its place on the list of the top Hindi-dubbed Hollywood movies on Netflix.

2. Extraction (2020)

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Movie Star Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Bryon Lerum, Ryder Lerum

Chris Hemsworth, Bryon Lerum, Ryder Lerum Director: Sam Hargrave

Sam Hargrave Writer: Joe Russo, Ande Parks, Anthony Russo

Joe Russo, Ande Parks, Anthony Russo Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Chris Hemsworth, playing a mercenary, tackles the challenging task of rescuing a drug lord's son from a criminal group in Bangladesh. As he faces the dangers and high stakes, his mission becomes a fight for survival. This movie, with Randeep Hooda in a significant role, is considered one of the top Hindi-dubbed Hollywood films on Netflix in 2022.

3. The Suicide Squad (2016)

IMDB Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Movie Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Action, Adventure, Fantasy Movie Star Cast: Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie

Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie Director: David Ayer

David Ayer Writer: David Ayer, John Ostrander

David Ayer, John Ostrander Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Suicide Squad turns its main criminals into a bunch of likable anti-heroes on a thrilling and surprisingly emotional journey. It's an exciting and wild comic-book movie. Government agent Amanda Waller (played by Viola Davis) assembles a group of tough prisoners, known as The Suicide Squad, to eliminate Jotunheim, an old Nazi research facility on a hidden island in South America. It's believed to still be conducting disturbing experiments.

Bloodsport, played by Idris Elba, is the hesitant leader of the Squad and has to work with the fierce Peacemaker, portrayed by John Cena, and others. Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robbie, the sole survivor of a mission to destroy Jotunheim, eventually joins them. Together, they capture the villainous scientist Thinker, played by Peter Capaldi, who discloses that the lab has been holding Starro—a frightening interstellar creature capable of wiping out humanity if unleashed.

4. London Has Fallen (2016)

IMDB Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Movie Star Cast: Gerard ButlerAaron EckhartMorgan Freeman

Gerard ButlerAaron EckhartMorgan Freeman Director: Babak Najafi

Babak Najafi Writer: Creighton Rothenberger, Katrin Benedikt, Christian Gudegast

Creighton Rothenberger, Katrin Benedikt, Christian Gudegast Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

London Has Fallen is another thrilling Hindi-dubbed Hollywood action movie in the thriller genre, written by Creighton Rothenberger, Katrin Benedikt, Chad St. John, and Christian Gudegast, and directed by Babak Najafi. It serves as the sequel to Antoine Fuqua's 2013 film Olympus Has Fallen, featuring Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart, and Morgan Freeman, along with a talented ensemble cast. The story revolves around Secret Service agent Mike Banning's efforts to protect US President Benjamin Asher from Islamic terrorists planning to assassinate G7 world leaders during the funeral of the British Prime Minister in London.

5. Sicario (2015)

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Movie Star Cast: Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin, Benicio Del Toro

Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin, Benicio Del Toro Director: Denis Villeneuve

Denis Villeneuve Writer: Taylor Sheridan

Taylor Sheridan Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Sicario features Emily Blunt, Benicio del Toro, and Josh Brolin, with a screenplay by Taylor Sheridan. The movie follows a government task force enlisting a principled FBI agent to bring down the leader of a formidable and ruthless Mexican drug cartel. Sicario was selected for competition at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival and had a limited release in the United States on September 18, 2015, followed by a nationwide release on October 2, 2015.

6. Edge Of Tomorrow (2014)

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Movie Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi Movie Star Cast: Tom CruiseEmily BluntBill Paxton

Tom CruiseEmily BluntBill Paxton Director: Doug Liman

Doug Liman Writer: Christopher McQuarrie, Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth

Christopher McQuarrie, Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Edge Of Tomorrow, a fantastic action/sci-fi film from 2014, stars Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, and Bill Paxton. The plot sees Earth being attacked by unbeatable aliens. Major William Cage, played by Tom Cruise, finds himself in a time loop after being killed in battle, reliving the same combat repeatedly. Alongside Special Forces warrior Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt), Cage enhances his skills with each iteration, getting closer to defeating the enemy. The movie has an engaging storyline and screenplay, making it highly enjoyable.

7. Inception (2010)

IMDB Rating: 8.8/10

8.8/10 Movie Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi Movie Star Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Elliot Page

Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Elliot Page Director: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Writer: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Released in 2010, Inception stars Leonardo DiCaprio and falls under the genres of action and sci-fi. The plot follows Dom Cobb (played by DiCaprio), a proficient thief renowned for extraction. Cobb specializes in stealing valuable secrets from people's subconscious minds while they're in a dream state. Although his rare skill has made him a significant figure in the corporate realm, it has also taken away everything he held dear.

Cobb gets a shot at redemption, but the catch is an incredibly challenging task. His team of experts must attempt a reverse mission—instead of stealing an idea, they have to implant one. Success would mean the perfect crime, but their adversary can anticipate every move. This movie is sure to keep you glued to the screen with its captivating plot and excellent casting.

8. Minority Report (2002)

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Mystery

Action, Crime, Mystery Movie Star Cast: Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, Samantha Morton

Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, Samantha Morton Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg Writer: Scott Frank, Jon Cohen, Philip K. Dick

Scott Frank, Jon Cohen, Philip K. Dick Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Released in 2002, Minority Report is an excellent mix of action, suspense, and thrill. Starring the charismatic Tom Cruise, the plot is set in 2054 in Washington D.C., where crime is nearly eradicated by the law enforcement squad 'Precrime.' This team relies on three gifted individuals, known as 'Pre-Cogs,' who possess special abilities to foresee the future and predict crimes before they happen. The twist comes when the Pre-Cogs predict that John Anderton (played by Tom Cruise), the head of Precrime, will commit a murder within the next thirty-six hours, and he doesn't even know the victim.

The story unfolds as he tries to unravel the mystery by discovering the 'minority report,' which is the prediction of the female Precog. This report could tell a different story and prove John's innocence. Audiences were captivated by the film's fresh concept and storyline.

