Aashram Season 3 Part 2: Bobby Deol’s Baba Nirala and Dua Lipa’s crossover takes internet by storm; PIC
A viral picture shows an unexpected crossover between Bobby Deol’s Baba Nirala and Dua Lipa. Check it out.
After much anticipation, Bobby Deol-led Aashram Season 3 Part 2 is now streaming. The return of Baba Nirala has been receiving immense love from fans and critics alike. On the other hand, a picture has taken over the internet that features Deol’s iconic character and Dua Lipa’s crossover at a local hair salon, which is said to be in Gurgaon.
A picture has been widely circulated on the internet that shows Bobby Deol’s Baba Nirala and Dua Lipa’s pictures put together on the banner of a salon. Interestingly, the salon has also been named by wordplay with the names of Baba and Dua, which is called "Baba Ki Dua Saloon." It even had a catchy tagline that read, "Boli meethi aur daadhi teekhi asli marad ki pehchaan."
The banner of the salon said to be in Gurgaon further mentioned the services offered to the customers. Sharing the picture on X, a user stated, "Dua ho toh Baddua ho warna Lipa-Poti toh har Aashram me chalti rehti hai," followed by a wink and a squinting tongue emoji.
Viral picture of Baba Nirala and Dua Lipa's cross-over
As one can expect, the picture instantly went viral on the internet, with users dropping amusing reactions to it. A user quipped, "Buddy, that salon owner is a bigger pop culture nerd than you lmao, his references and humor is peak." Another user humorously asked, "Does this salon in Gurgaon know anything about Dua Lipa either? "
In addition to this, a third netizen mentioned, "Baba ji ki Dua mai, jo dua hai, woh Dua Lipa ka reference hai lol," while another called it "Peak reference game xD," and another noted, "Ek to ggn and on top of that, dua lipa, that means price," followed by a flying airplane emoji.
The much-hyped crime thriller series, Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2, led by Bobby Deol, started streaming just a couple of days ago on February 27, 2025. It also features Esha Gupta, Tridha Choudhury, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikram Kochhar, Sachin Shroff, Anurita Jha, and Rajeev Siddhartha in key roles.
Produced and directed by Prakash Jha, the show is currently streaming on MX Player.
