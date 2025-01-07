Alia Bhatt's SOTY co-star Ram Kapoor says she could be next Deepika Padukone if she does THIS; recalls working with her, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has made an impressive mark in the film industry. She made her debut at the age of 19 in the movie Student of the Year (2012), alongside Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, with Ram Kapoor also playing a supporting role. Looking back on their experiences, Ram expressed his admiration for Alia's swift ascent, suggesting that if she keeps progressing as she has, she might just become the next Deepika Padukone.

In a recent chat with Siddharth Kannan, actor Ram Kapoor reflected on how Alia Bhatt’s journey in Bollywood has defied initial doubts. He shared that during her early days, many in the industry viewed her with skepticism due to her youth and inexperience. At the time, few could have imagined the incredible success she would go on to achieve. Her rise has certainly been a remarkable story of proving naysayers wrong.

He further shared that, at the time of Student of the Year, many believed Alia Bhatt’s co-stars, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, had a better shot at success. Alia, in comparison, was seen as just a 'small little baby' with her youthful charm and innocent appearance. Few expected her to carve out such a remarkable career.

Reflecting on her journey from those early days to her current stature, the actor expressed admiration for her achievements, calling her success nothing short of extraordinary. He said, “For Varun and Sidharth, people thought that maybe they have a chance, but Alia was such a baby. Looking at what she has achieved today, hats off!”

Ram also observed how Alia Bhatt has undergone a remarkable transformation over the years, evolving into a highly professional actor. He highlighted her dedication and work ethic, sharing insights from ad filmmakers who’ve worked with her. On sets, Alia is known for her humility, addressing every director as 'Sir', regardless of their age or experience, showcasing her grounded and respectful approach to her craft.

Ram Kapoor compared Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone and said, "She is Alia Bhatt today, married to a Kapoor. If she goes the way she is going now, she will be Deepika." Highlighting her journey, he emphasized that Alia's success isn't just about her star-kid background but her unmatched professionalism. He praised her work ethic, noting that in today's competitive industry, only those with such dedication thrive, while others risk fading away.

On the professional front, Ram Kapoor recently appeared in the Jio Studios series Khalbali Records. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has an exciting lineup, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, where she stars alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. She is also gearing up for Alpha, co-starring Sharvari, adding to her already impressive slate of projects.

