Ram Kapoor refutes claims of undergoing surgery to lose 55 kgs in 18 months; shares secret to his inspiring weight loss journey

Ram Kapoor's recent weight loss journey has been making headlines. The actor shed 55 kilograms in 18 months, transforming not just his body but his overall well-being. In a recent interview, Kapoor expressed feeling rejuvenated, almost as if he has returned to his 20s—physically, mentally, and emotionally. He also opened up about the motivation that led him to lose weight and clarified that he did not opt for surgery to shed those extra kilos.

Talking to Etimes, Ram Kapoor explained that it wasn't his career that was the driving force behind him to take his health seriously, but a deep dissatisfaction with himself about who he had become.

"I was angry and disappointed with myself. I'd feel breathless after walking just 20 steps. I was diabetic, had a foot injury, and struggled even with basic movement. It was then that I realized I couldn't go on like this," stated the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor.

Speaking about his physical transformation, Ram revealed that he lost 55 kg and now weighs 85 kg. Calling the changes deeply personal, he addressed the swirling rumors surrounding his methods for shedding the extra weight. Refuting the claims of using surgical methods, he mentioned that his journey was all about transforming through an old-fashioned way and a more traditional approach—a change in habits, lifestyle, and mindset.

"There is nothing wrong with medical options if they help someone. For me, it was about a complete mental and physical reset," said the Kasamh Se actor.

Advertisement

In the same interview, he revealed that he weighed 140 kg at his heaviest, which was during the time he was shooting for Neeyat and Jubilee. Ram firmly stated that his roles in those projects suited his size, but he was unhealthy from within.

Workwise, Ram Kapoor was last seen in Khalbali Records.

ALSO READ: When Ram Kapoor revealed secret to his drastic physical transformation; THROWBACK