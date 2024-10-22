Arshad Warsi breaks silence over backlash on ‘joker’ comment on Prabhas: ‘It doesn’t bother me anymore’

Actor Arshad Warsi found himself in hot water after his 'joker' remark about Prabhas' character in Kalki 2898 AD sparked backlash from fans. Addressing the controversy, Warsi has finally broken his silence, admitting that the criticism no longer fazes him, saying, “It doesn't bother me anymore.” In his signature lighthearted style, he added with a laugh that he will love every actor for the rest of his life.

In a recent interview with India Today, Arshad Warsi shared that it was the first time he felt he was on the receiving end of backlash. He acknowledged that negativity can affect positive individuals, noting that while everyone is entitled to their opinions in a democratic society, he has reached a point where such criticism no longer impacts him.

He said, "However, we have been at a place where stones are thrown, so it doesn't bother me anymore."

In the wake of the controversy, some noticed that the Banda Singh Chaudhary actor had disabled comments on his social media accounts. When asked about this, he humorously admitted that he doesn't know how to do it.

He also addressed whether the incident had made him more cautious about his public comments, expressing his new approach to film appreciation. With a lighthearted tone, he mentioned, "I have decided that I will love every film that I watch. I will love every actor for the rest of my life."

Arshad Warsi also noted that some people speculated he had stirred up the controversy to promote his upcoming film. He pointed out that while it's not uncommon for individuals to fabricate controversies for content creation, he was unaware of his film's release schedule when the incident occurred. Emphasizing the unpredictability of such situations, he remarked that one can never plan for controversies or their outcomes.

In August, during a conversation with Samdish Bhatia on his podcast, the actor was asked to identify the last disappointing film he had seen. He mentioned Kalki 2898 AD and expressed his dismay over Prabhas' portrayal, comparing him to a joker.

Arshad elaborated on his thoughts, saying he longed for a more intense performance, reminiscent of Mel Gibson in Mad Max. He questioned why such creative choices were made, expressing his confusion about the direction taken with the film.

Following his remarks, several celebrities from the Telugu film industry, including actors Nani and Sudheer Babu, along with director Ajay Bhupathi, criticized Arshad Warsi for his choice of words. They suggested that he could have expressed his opinions more thoughtfully.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arshad Warsi is gearing up to entertain audiences with his upcoming performance in Jolly LLB 3. He is also set to appear in Banda Singh Chaudhary, produced by Arbaaz Khan and featuring Meher Vij.

