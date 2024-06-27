Bad Newz: ‘Dono baap’ Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk fight over pregnant Triptii Dimri in NEW posters; fans react

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk are set to captivate audiences with their next comedy movie titled Bad Newz. Since the announcement, the makers have been teasing fans with a motion poster, and trailer release date, and have now unveiled a new poster featuring the trio, setting the stage for a hilarious showdown!

Check out the new poster of Bad Newz featuring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk

The makers released three new posters for Bad Newz. In the first poster, Triptii Dimri flaunts her baby bump in a black bodycon dress, with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk on either side. Vicky looks dapper in a white shirt paired with a pink jacket and denim jeans, while Ammy looks uber cool in a yellow jacket and denim jeans.

In the second poster, both Vicky and Ammy are hilariously trying to knock each other down, with pregnant Triptii in the middle, as the poster reads, "Aap Dono He Baap Hain." The third poster provides details about the movie.

Vicky captioned the post as, "Yeh one in a million nahi... one in a billion hai! Get ready for this rare comedy inspired by true events!".

See new poster here:

Fans react to Bad Newz's new poster

Netizens quickly reacted to the new poster of Bad Newz, flocking to the comments section to share their excitement. One wrote, "When it’s your film it's always GOOD NEWS." Another commented, "INSPIRED BY TRUE EVENTS... OKAYYY REALLY LOOKING FORWARD TO THIS ONE NOW. ALL THE BEST TEAM Bad Newz." Someone else exclaimed, "OMGGG CAN'T WAIT FOR THIS ONE!" Another individual simply wrote, "Excited for the movie."

About Bad Newz

Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Bad Newz promises to bring fresh energy and entertainment to the big screen. Following the success of the highly acclaimed movie Good Newwz, which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh, the makers have now introduced Bad Newz.

This star-studded project featuring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk in the lead roles is sure to be a laughter riot. The highly anticipated trailer is set to release on June 28, 2024, with the movie hitting theaters on July 19, 2024.

Vicky Kaushal on the work front

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki, alongside Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani, among others. The movie received positive responses from both fans and critics and performed well at the box office.

In addition to Bad Newz, Vicky also has Laxman Utekar's Chaava in his lineup. He recently wrapped up shooting for the film and has been treating fans to behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets.

He is also set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Triptii Dimri on the work front

Triptii Dimri was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna, among others. The actress gained prominence with her performance in this film.

Up next, she has several projects lined up, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit Nene. She will also star in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao, and Dharma Productions Dhadak 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi, and she is reportedly set to reprise her role in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park.

Ammy Virk on the work front

Meanwhile, Ammy Virk is a well-known Punjabi actor and singer who was last seen in Kudi Haryane Val Di alongside Sonam Bajwa. He is known for popular movies like Qismat 2 and has also appeared in several Hindi films, including Bhuj: The Pride of India and the Ranveer Singh starrer 83.

