9 Best Hindi songs for daughter: Heyy Babyy’s ‘Meri Duniya Tu Hi Re’ to Raazi’s ‘Dilbaro’

Best Hindi songs for daughters consist of songs that are dedicated to the daughters. They are from different years, and films and are sung and penned by a variety of artists. These songs are created in a way that will strike our heartstrings and will make us feel better. Here is a curated and comprehensive list of nine such songs that are a perfect fit to dedicate to the daughters.

Top 9 best Hindi songs for daughter that cannot be missed

1. Dilbaro

Movie: Raazi

Raazi Music: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy Lyrics: Gulzar

Gulzar Singer: Harshdeep Kaur, Vibha Saraf, Shankar Mahadevan

Harshdeep Kaur, Vibha Saraf, Shankar Mahadevan Choreographer: Unknown

Dilbaro is one of the most beautiful songs from Alia Bhatt starrer 2018 spy thriller film Raazi. Composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the emotional song has beautiful vocals from Harshdeep Kaur, Vibha Saraf, and Shankar Mahadevan. It will sure to bring tears to your eyes.

2. Meri Duniya Tu Hi Re

Movie: Heyy Babyy

Heyy Babyy Music: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy Lyrics: Sameer

Sameer Singer: Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Shankar Mahadevan

Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Shankar Mahadevan Choreographer: Farah Khan

Meri Duniya Tu Hi Re is a song from Akshay Kumar’s 2007 comedy film Heyy Babyy. It follows him along with Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan as they sing it for their adopted daughter. With beautiful lyrics and lovely vocals, this song is hard to miss.

3. Mere Ghar Aai Ek Nanhi Pari

Movie: Kabhie Kabhie

Kabhie Kabhie Music: Khayyam

Khayyam Lyrics: Sahir Ludhianvi

Sahir Ludhianvi Singer: Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar Choreographer: Unknown

Mere Ghar Aai Ek Nanhi Pari is one of the most recognizable songs dedicated to a girl child. It is from the iconic Yash Chopra film Kabhie Kabhie starring Amitabh Bachchan and perfectly captures the love and feeling of having a daughter. Written by Sahir Ludhianvi and composed by Khayyam, the song is sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar.

4. Chandaniya

Movie: Rowdy Rathore

Rowdy Rathore Music: Sajid-Wajid

Sajid-Wajid Lyrics: Sameer

Sameer Singer: Shreya Ghoshal

Shreya Ghoshal Choreographer: Unknown

Chandaniya is from the 2012 action film Rowdy Rathore and it feels like a lovely and soothing lullaby. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, the song is the go-to track for anyone looking for any musical piece dedicated to a girl child. It’s one of the most underrated and beautiful songs to come out of Bollywood.

5. Genda Phool

Movie: Delhi-6

Delhi-6 Music: AR Rahman

AR Rahman Lyrics: Prasoon Joshi

Prasoon Joshi Singer: Rekha Bhardwaj, Shraddha Pandit

Rekha Bhardwaj, Shraddha Pandit Choreographer: Unknown

Not many people know, but Genda Phool from Delhi 6 is actually about a daughter. Composed by AR Rahman and sung by Rekha Bhardwaj and Shraddha Pandit among others, this song has a desi-touch with a folk song vibe. It is nothing short of a masterpiece.

6. Papa Ki Pari Hu Main

Movie: Main Prem Ki Diwani Hu

Main Prem Ki Diwani Hu Music: Anu Malik

Anu Malik Lyrics: Dev Kohli

Dev Kohli Singer: Sunidhi Chauhan

Sunidhi Chauhan Choreographer: Unknown

Papa Ki Pari Hu Main is picturized on Kareena Kapoor and is from the film Main Prem Ki Deewani Hu. It captures the essence that no one can love a girl child more than her father. With catchy lyrics and a piece of funky music, it remains a fan favorite.

7. Kehta Hai Baabul

Movie: Baabul

Baabul Music: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy Lyrics: Sameer

Sameer Singer: Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan Choreographer: Unknown

Kehta Hai Baabul from Baabul is a lovely song sung by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in his distinct baritone voice. The song is composed by Aadesh Srivastava and penned by Sameer. This mesmerizing song is bound to bring tears to your eyes. A version of the song is also sung by Jagjit Singh.

8. O Ri Chirayi

Movie: Satyamev Jayate (TV show)

Satyamev Jayate (TV show) Music: Ram Sampath

Ram Sampath Lyrics: Swanand Kirkire

Swanand Kirkire Singer: Swanand Kirkire

Swanand Kirkire Choreographer: Unknown

O Ri Chiraiya is a soul-melting song from Aamir Khan’s Satyamev Jayate. Sung by Swanand Kirkire, it uses the metaphor of a bird to talk about the plight of being a girl child. One of the most beautiful and emotional songs out there, this one should not be missed.

9. Navi Manjhi

Movie: English Vinglish

English Vinglish Music: Amit Trivedi

Amit Trivedi Lyrics: Swanand Kirkire

Swanand Kirkire Singer: Sunidhi Chauhan, Swanand Kirkire, Neelambari Kirkire

Sunidhi Chauhan, Swanand Kirkire, Neelambari Kirkire Choreographer: Unknown

Navi Manjhi is an underrated song from Sridevi’s 2012 drama film English Vinglish. It is composed by Amit Trivedi with lyrics from Swanand Kirkire. Navi Manjhi is a fine example of the fact that music transcends languages as it is in Marathi but even non-Marathi speakers can also enjoy it. With beautiful vocals from Sunidhi Chauhan, Swanand, and Neelambari Kirkire, Navi Manjhi has the essence of a wedding song and at the same time, it also celebrates a girl child.

All these songs are from different moods and carry different energies. But one thing that ties all of them together is the theme of a daughter or a girl child.

