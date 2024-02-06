9 Best Hindi songs for daughter: Heyy Babyy’s ‘Meri Duniya Tu Hi Re’ to Raazi’s ‘Dilbaro’
Over the years, Bollywood has created several beautiful songs that are dedicated to daughters. They evoke strong emotions to its listeners with their lyrics, vocals and music.
Best Hindi songs for daughters consist of songs that are dedicated to the daughters. They are from different years, and films and are sung and penned by a variety of artists. These songs are created in a way that will strike our heartstrings and will make us feel better. Here is a curated and comprehensive list of nine such songs that are a perfect fit to dedicate to the daughters.
Top 9 best Hindi songs for daughter that cannot be missed
1. Dilbaro
- Movie: Raazi
- Music: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy
- Lyrics: Gulzar
- Singer: Harshdeep Kaur, Vibha Saraf, Shankar Mahadevan
- Choreographer: Unknown
Dilbaro is one of the most beautiful songs from Alia Bhatt starrer 2018 spy thriller film Raazi. Composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the emotional song has beautiful vocals from Harshdeep Kaur, Vibha Saraf, and Shankar Mahadevan. It will sure to bring tears to your eyes.
2. Meri Duniya Tu Hi Re
- Movie: Heyy Babyy
- Music: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy
- Lyrics: Sameer
- Singer: Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Shankar Mahadevan
- Choreographer: Farah Khan
Meri Duniya Tu Hi Re is a song from Akshay Kumar’s 2007 comedy film Heyy Babyy. It follows him along with Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan as they sing it for their adopted daughter. With beautiful lyrics and lovely vocals, this song is hard to miss.
3. Mere Ghar Aai Ek Nanhi Pari
- Movie: Kabhie Kabhie
- Music: Khayyam
- Lyrics: Sahir Ludhianvi
- Singer: Lata Mangeshkar
- Choreographer: Unknown
Mere Ghar Aai Ek Nanhi Pari is one of the most recognizable songs dedicated to a girl child. It is from the iconic Yash Chopra film Kabhie Kabhie starring Amitabh Bachchan and perfectly captures the love and feeling of having a daughter. Written by Sahir Ludhianvi and composed by Khayyam, the song is sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar.
4. Chandaniya
- Movie: Rowdy Rathore
- Music: Sajid-Wajid
- Lyrics: Sameer
- Singer: Shreya Ghoshal
- Choreographer: Unknown
Chandaniya is from the 2012 action film Rowdy Rathore and it feels like a lovely and soothing lullaby. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, the song is the go-to track for anyone looking for any musical piece dedicated to a girl child. It’s one of the most underrated and beautiful songs to come out of Bollywood.
5. Genda Phool
- Movie: Delhi-6
- Music: AR Rahman
- Lyrics: Prasoon Joshi
- Singer: Rekha Bhardwaj, Shraddha Pandit
- Choreographer: Unknown
Not many people know, but Genda Phool from Delhi 6 is actually about a daughter. Composed by AR Rahman and sung by Rekha Bhardwaj and Shraddha Pandit among others, this song has a desi-touch with a folk song vibe. It is nothing short of a masterpiece.
6. Papa Ki Pari Hu Main
- Movie: Main Prem Ki Diwani Hu
- Music: Anu Malik
- Lyrics: Dev Kohli
- Singer: Sunidhi Chauhan
- Choreographer: Unknown
Papa Ki Pari Hu Main is picturized on Kareena Kapoor and is from the film Main Prem Ki Deewani Hu. It captures the essence that no one can love a girl child more than her father. With catchy lyrics and a piece of funky music, it remains a fan favorite.
7. Kehta Hai Baabul
- Movie: Baabul
- Music: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy
- Lyrics: Sameer
- Singer: Amitabh Bachchan
- Choreographer: Unknown
Kehta Hai Baabul from Baabul is a lovely song sung by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in his distinct baritone voice. The song is composed by Aadesh Srivastava and penned by Sameer. This mesmerizing song is bound to bring tears to your eyes. A version of the song is also sung by Jagjit Singh.
8. O Ri Chirayi
- Movie: Satyamev Jayate (TV show)
- Music: Ram Sampath
- Lyrics: Swanand Kirkire
- Singer: Swanand Kirkire
- Choreographer: Unknown
O Ri Chiraiya is a soul-melting song from Aamir Khan’s Satyamev Jayate. Sung by Swanand Kirkire, it uses the metaphor of a bird to talk about the plight of being a girl child. One of the most beautiful and emotional songs out there, this one should not be missed.
9. Navi Manjhi
- Movie: English Vinglish
- Music: Amit Trivedi
- Lyrics: Swanand Kirkire
- Singer: Sunidhi Chauhan, Swanand Kirkire, Neelambari Kirkire
- Choreographer: Unknown
Navi Manjhi is an underrated song from Sridevi’s 2012 drama film English Vinglish. It is composed by Amit Trivedi with lyrics from Swanand Kirkire. Navi Manjhi is a fine example of the fact that music transcends languages as it is in Marathi but even non-Marathi speakers can also enjoy it. With beautiful vocals from Sunidhi Chauhan, Swanand, and Neelambari Kirkire, Navi Manjhi has the essence of a wedding song and at the same time, it also celebrates a girl child.
All these songs are from different moods and carry different energies. But one thing that ties all of them together is the theme of a daughter or a girl child.
ALSO READ: Top 7 iconic Bollywood male characters: Shah Rukh Khan in Chak De India to Shahid Kapoor in Jab We Met