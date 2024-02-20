10 Best Sunny Deol movies you should not miss; Border to Gadar 2

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol’s contribution to Indian cinema is enormous, just like his Dhai Kilo Ka Haath. With his debut film opposite newcomer Amrita Singh in 1983, he topped the chart of commercially successful movies in India back then and eventually became known as one of the most talented actors. Having said that, he did hit a rough patch in his career that affected him negatively. Then came Gadar 2 in 2023 which helped the National Award winner rise from the ashes like a phoenix. Let’s take a look at the best Sunny Deol movies of all time that every cinema lover should watch once in their lifetime.

10 Best Sunny Deol movies that are worth a watch:

1. Betaab

Director: Rahul Rawail

IMDB rating: 6.5/10

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: August 5, 1983

Sunny Deol stepped into the acting realm with the romance film Betaab in 1983. Written by Javed Akhtar and produced by Bikram Singh Dehal, the movie also starred Amrita Singh as the female lead along with Shammi Kapoor. It revolves around two lovers who face obstacles from their families because of the status gaps between them. The movie became such a big hit that it was remade in Telugu as Samrat and in Kannada as Karthik.

2. Tridev

Director: Rajiv Rai

IMDB rating: 6.5/10

Advertisement

Where to Watch: Zee 5

Release Date: July 7, 1989

To justify the title of the movie, three men (an exiled police officer, a bandit, and the son of a police commissioner) join forces after they are wrongly framed by a smuggler. The commercially successful film also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Jackie Shroff, and Madhuri Dixit.

3. Ghayal

Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

IMDB rating: 7.7/10

Where to Watch: YouTube

Release Date: June 22, 1990

“Utaar ke phenk do ye wardi aur pehan lo Balwant Rai ke naam ka patta apne gale mein… Balwant Rai ke Kutton!”

You might have not watched this movie, but chances are that you have heard this dialogue multiple times. Sunny plays the role of an amateur boxer Ajay Mehra in Ghayal who is seeking revenge from a crooked businessman. The super hit film won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 38th National Film Awards while Sunny Deol received a special mention.

4. Damini

Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

IMDB rating: 7.8/10

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: April 30, 1993

Former actress Meenakshi Seshadri plays the titular character who fights to seek justice for a rape victim with the help of a lawyer. At the 40th National Film Awards, Deol won the award for Best Supporting Actor for playing the role of advocate Govind Srivastava.

5. Darr

Director: Yash Chopra

IMDB rating: 7.6/10

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: December 24, 1993

Next up on the list of best Sunny Deol movies is the psychological thriller film Darr. It chronicles the life of Kiran Awasthi (played by Juhi Chawla) who is caught between the love of her life Sunil Malhotra (played by Sunny Deol) and a lover Rahul Mehra (Shah Rukh Khan) who is obsessed with her. The feature film also stars Annu Kapoor, Tanvi Azmi, Anupam Kher, and Dalip Tahil.

6. Ghatak: Lethal

Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Advertisement

IMDB rating: 7.5/10

Where to Watch: Zee 5

Release Date: November 15, 1996

Shambhu Nath comes to Mumbai for his medical treatment with his adopted son Kashi Nath. After staying at the colony for a while, the kind-hearted wrestler Kashi realizes that the colony is being terrorized by the tyrannical gangster, Katya, along with his six brothers. He then takes it upon himself to free the people from the goons but in return loses everyone he ever loved in Ghatak.

7. Border

Director: J. P. Dutta

IMDB rating: 7.9/10

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: June 13, 1997

The soundtrack Sandese Aate Hai was on the lips of every cinema lover even if they haven’t watched the film Border. That’s how popular the movie was. Even today, the war film succeeds in raising the hairs of every patriot. The movie was based on the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and starred actors like Suniel Shetty, Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Pooja Bhatt, Tabu, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Sharbani Mukherjee and Raakhee.

8. Gadar

Director: Anil Sharma

IMDB rating: 7.3/10

Where to Watch: ZEE 5

Release Date: June 15, 2001

Almost every 90s kid must have watched Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s romantic period action-drama film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha when it aired on TV, back in the day. The movie still has a separate fan following who are guilty of watching the film multiple times only to witness the lead actor uproot the handpump. It also featured Utkarsh Sharma as Tara Singh and Sakeena’s little son Jeete.

9. The Hero: Love Story of a Spy

Director: Anil Sharma

IMDB rating: 5.5/10

Where to Watch: YouTube

Release Date: April 11, 2003

Created with a star cast of Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra and Amrish Puri, the spy thriller film marks PeeCee’s Bollywood film debut. It tells the tale of how Arun Khanna, an Indian undercover agent working for RAW, is selected to stop ISI chief Ishaq Khan from controlling Pakistani terrorist activities at the Indo-Pakistan border in Kashmir with the help of a village girl named Reshma (played by Preity Zinta).

Advertisement

10. Gadar 2

Director: Anil Sharma

IMDB rating: 5.2/10

Where to Watch: Zee 5/ Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: August 11, 2023

Sunny Deol comes back after decades to continue the story he started in 2001. Gadar 2 is the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in which the three main characters, Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma reprise their roles from the previous film. Unlike in the earlier movie, Tara Singh illegally crosses the Indo-Pak border to rescue his son Jeete. The young boy gets into the neighboring country to look for his father after he disappears from the border where he goes to supply Indian soldiers with weapons.

Advertisement

Over the years, the elder son of actor Dharmendra, Sunny has proved that he is a star that won’t stop shining and will brave the test of time only to come back stronger. Let us know which of these best Sunny Deol movies have you watched before.

ALSO READ: 9 best Rakul Preet Singh movies that will leave you thoroughly entertained: De De Pyaar De to Runway 34