Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Alia returns from Kashmir with daughter Raha; Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to welcome baby on THIS date

The past week has been one of the most exciting ones for Bollywood buffs. Let’s go back in time and revisit the eight major happenings. Recently, Alia Bhatt returned from Kashmir after wrapping the Alpha shoot. Priyanka Chopra was also in town to attend the engagement ceremony of her brother and promote her upcoming Marathi movie as a producer. Apart from these, there were several other big updates.

Here are the top 8 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week:

1. Alia Bhatt returns from Kashmir with daughter Raha

On September 1, Alia Bhatt was spotted at a private Mumbai airport with her daughter Raha Kapoor returning after wrapping her Kashmir schedule of her upcoming movie Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, the action-packed movie also stars Sharvari Wagh. Earlier, Alia also dropped a behind-the-scenes look from the shoot with her co-star.

2. Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan spotted outside Siddharth Anand’s office

Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan jumped in joy when the two stars were spotted at Fighter actor, Siddharth Anand’s office. The internet started speculating on a possible collaboration and wished for one too. In addition to this, Sonam Bajwa and casting director Mukesh Chhabra were also seen exiting the building on August 29.

3. Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to expect their first child on THIS date?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh must be eagerly waiting for the arrival of their first child. While the couple has announced that they will be welcoming their baby in September 2024, a source close to the couple told News18 Showsha that if things go as per plans, she will deliver the baby on September 28 at a hospital in South Bombay. Currently, the Piku actress is enjoying her maternity break and is expected to resume work in 2025. The celebrity couple will also reportedly move to their new Mumbai house after the arrival of their child.

4. Priyanka Chopra poses with paparazzi's during Marathi film Paani's promotions

A couple of days ago, desi girl Priyanka Chopra attended the engagement and hastakshar ceremony of her brother Siddharth Chopra in India. Then on August 26, she attended a promotional event for the yet-to-be-released Marathi-language drama film Paani. During the event, she took a moment to make the paparazzi happy by posing with them.

The Bajirao Mastani actress is producing the movie which has won the National Film Awards for Best Film on Environment Conservation. It is set for a theatrical release on October 18, 2024.

