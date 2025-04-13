Aamir Khan holding girlfriend Gauri Spratt’s hand at Macau International Comedy Festival goes VIRAL; their chemistry wins hearts

Actor Aamir Khan attended the second Macau International Comedy Festival with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt. Several videos and pictures of the couple from the event together surfaced on social media platforms. In one image, Aamir was seen holding Gauri’s hand, which she warmly held in return. The duo then smiled for the paparazzi stationed at the event. They were later joined by Chinese actors Shen Teng and Ma Li.

Advertisement

In a photo, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt, alongside Shen Teng and Ma Li, shared laughs and engaged in brief conversations. For the event, the PK actor was dressed in a black kurta paired with white pyjamas and draped a black and gold shawl around his shoulders. Gauri, on the other hand, wore a floral saree.

See the picture here:

According to GDToday, Aamir will join Shen Teng and Ma Li at the closing forum of the event, which is centered around the theme– Laughter is the Best Medicine. The trio is expected to engage in a discussion focused on cross-cultural dialogue, exploring the societal influence and future direction of the comedy genre. The event commenced on April 9.

Last month, on the eve of his 60th birthday, the 3 Idiots actor publicly acknowledged his relationship with Gauri Spratt. The couple was soon seen together in Mumbai, marking their first public appearance.

Advertisement

Aamir was spotted exiting a building and greeting the paparazzi with a smile before escorting Gauri to their car ahead of his birthday celebration.

During an informal interaction with the media, Aamir reportedly introduced Gauri, mentioning that he felt it was a good opportunity for everyone to meet her and that there was no longer a need to stay discreet about their relationship.

He shared that Gauri hails from Bangalore and that although they had known each other for 25 years, they reconnected about a year and a half ago when she was in Mumbai. Their bond, he noted, developed naturally over time.

On the work front, Khan will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par with Darsheel Safary and Genelia D'Souza.

ALSO READ: When Manoj Kumar demanded 1 rupee in defamation from Shah Rukh over Om Shanti Om spoof; here’s how Yash Chopra helped resolve conflict