Bollywood Newswrap, December 30: Ananya Panday calls long-distance ‘healthy’ amid dating rumors with Walker Blanco, Sanjay Leela Bhansali signs KD director Prem for Rowdy Rathore 2
Missed out on major Bollywood updates from December 30? Here's a quick recap of everything that happened in B-town on Monday.
December 30, 2024, has been a day full of major updates from B-town. Salman Khan reacted to his recent visit to Jamnagar and called it a beautiful place. Visuals of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor posing with fans went viral on social media. Well, if you’ve missed such interesting Bollywood news, then fret not!
Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of December 30:
1. Ananya Panday calls long-distance ‘healthy’ amidst dating rumors with Walker Blanco
Ananya Panday, who is rumored to be in a relationship with Walker Blanco, said in an interview that long-distance relationships are “healthy” as because of that space, the heart grows fonder.
2. Hrithik Roshan takes a trip to Dubai with ex-wife Sussanne Khan, her BF Arslan and son Hridaan
Hrithik Roshan recently joined his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, and her beau, Arslan Goni, on a vacation together in Dubai. They were also accompanied by her brother, Zayed Khan, his kids, her son Hridaan and Nargis Fakhri, and her rumored beau, Tony Beig, along with Uday Chopra.
3. Sanjay Leela Bhansali signs KD director Prem for Rowdy Rathore 2
A little birdie exclusively informed Pinkvilla that Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be backing Rowdy Rathore 2. The source told us, “The basic idea of Rowdy Rathore 2 has been in place for the longest time, and SLB was looking to partner with the right forces to develop a banger of a sequel to this 2012 blockbuster. His thoughts have aligned with Prem and the duo is working towards developing the script of Rowdy Rathore 2.”
4. Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna wish fans ‘THAMA-ke-daar’ holidays
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, who will be next seen in Thama, dropped a cute video and wished their fans ‘THAMA-ke-daar’ holidays. The clip shows them making letters T, H, A, M, and A and suggesting that their film will be hitting big screens in Diwali 2025.
5. Vicky Kaushal gets excited as Asha Bhosle sings Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz
On Monday, December 30, a video of the legendary Asha Bhosle performing the trending song Tauba Tauba from the film Bad Newz during her recent concert went viral. Soon after, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar expressed excitement at watching the 91-year-old ace singer perform the song. They were also joined by Karan Aujla, who originally sang the peppy number.
For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!
ALSO READ: PICS: Hrithik Roshan takes a trip to Dubai with ex-wife Sussanne Khan, her BF Arslan and son Hridaan; Uday Chopra and Nargis Fakhri join