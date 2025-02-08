Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas look like the perfect match in ethnic wear after Siddharth Chopra’s wedding; WATCH
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stunned in ethnic wear as they greeted the paparazzi a day after the actress' brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been engrossed in the wedding celebrations of Siddharth Chopra over the past few days. The actress’ brother tied the knot with Neelam Upadhyaya on February 7, 2025. A day after the wedding, Priyanka and Nick stepped out to greet the paparazzi. They looked like the perfect match as they stunned in their ethnic attire.
Today, February 8, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted in the city by the paparazzi. Holding each other’s hands, they stepped forward to pose for some pictures. They waved and smiled at the paps, greeting them warmly. PC even folded her hands in namaste.
The actress donned a stunning gray ethnic suit and chic sunglasses. Her jewelry included golden earrings, a necklace, and a bracelet. She wore minimal makeup and styled her hair in a bun. Priyanka’s henna was also visible in the video. Nick looked dapper in a light green kurta and white pants. He enhanced his look with brown shades and a white wristwatch.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas a day after Siddharth Chopra’s wedding:
Netizens couldn’t stop gushing over the couple and showered them with love in the comments section. One person said, “Such a nice couple, I like them,” while another wrote, “relaxed energy between them.” A user stated, “Looking gorgeous,” and another shared, “Complementing each other so well.” A comment read, “Made for each other n look very trendy in indian traditional wear.”
Earlier, Priyanka Chopra offered a peek into Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya’s pre-wedding festivities. They kickstarted the celebration on February 4 with a Mata ki Chowki and had a Haldi ceremony the next day. The mehendi and cocktail party was organized the same night.
The happening sangeet ceremony took place on February 6. Priyanka and Nick twinned in blue traditional outfits. In a video shared on Priyanka’s Instagram, the guests were seen cheering the groom and bride with their hashtag SidNee. Nick and his father lit up the stage with their performance. The Desi Girl also set the floor on fire with her dance moves.
