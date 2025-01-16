Bollywood Newswrap, January 16: Saif Ali Khan stabbed during robbery, Priyanka Chopra shares safety update amid LA wildfires and more

Can't keep up with the latest Bollywood buzz? Don't worry, we've got you covered! From Saif Ali Khan's shocking stabbing during a robbery at his Bandra home to Priyanka Chopra's safety update amidst the LA wildfires, catch up on all today's top entertainment headlines.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of January 16, 2025:

1. Saif Ali Khan stabbed with knife during robbery at house

An unidentified intruder breached Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Bandra residence, entering their son Jehangir's room. The housekeeper, Mrs. Ariyama Phillips, raised an alarm, prompting Saif to step in. In the ensuing confrontation, the intruder attacked Saif with a sharp weapon, leaving him with multiple injuries.

The housekeeper was also injured during the altercation. Saif was immediately taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery. Later, a statement from Saif and Kareena's team confirmed that the actor is now out of surgery and stable.

2. Priyanka Chopra reveals she, Nick Jonas, and Malti Marie are safe amid LA Wildfires

Priyanka Chopra, in Los Angeles with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie, assured fans of her family’s safety amid the California wildfires. Sharing heartbreaking images on Instagram, she expressed gratitude for her loved ones’ safety while empathizing with those affected.

The actress praised firefighters and volunteers for their efforts and urged fans to donate to support recovery and rebuilding efforts.

3. Kareena, Ranbir-Alia, Soha-Kunal and more visit Saif at hospital

Saif Ali Khan, who recently underwent surgery, received a wave of support from his loved ones. His wife, actress Kareena Kapoor, was spotted arriving at the hospital to be by his side. In addition to Kareena, several family members and close friends visited him at Lilavati Hospital.

These included her sister Karisma Kapoor, cousin Ranbir Kapoor with wife Alia Bhatt, Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan, and her husband Kunal Kemmu. Filmmaker Siddharth Anand, along with others, also paid a visit to the actor.

4. Inside Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday celebration with wife Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra rang in his 40th birthday with a midnight celebration alongside Kiara Advani and renowned mentalist Akshay Laxman. Laxman shared a glimpse of the festivities on Instagram, expressing gratitude for being part of the special occasion.

The couple twinned in chic black outfits, with Sidharth in a black shirt, jeans, and white jacket, while Kiara stunned in an all-black look accessorized with golden earrings and her dazzling diamond ring. The celebration featured a memorable performance by Laxman, earning him a standing ovation from the guests.

5. Saif Ali Khan’s house help allegedly allowed attacker's entry in house

As per NDTV reports, initial investigations suggested an unauthorized entry at Saif Ali Khan's home, but CCTV footage showed no signs of entry before the attack.

Sources now indicate that the attacker might be linked to one of the household staff, who is believed to have helped the intruder access the house. Authorities suspect the assailant may have been hiding inside the building. Mumbai Police is actively investigating the attack at Saif's Bandra residence, which has shocked the film industry.

