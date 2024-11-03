Shah Rukh Khan shares he solved Suhana, AbRam and Aryan's problems on his 59th birthday; 'jitne bachche hote hain, utna patience...'

Shah Rukh Khan marked his 59th birthday with a unique indoor fan meet-up in Mumbai. He mentioned that he started his day by sleeping in and then spent quality time with his kids, Suhana and AbRam, helping them work through their issues. He added, "Jitne bachche hote hein, utna patience aadmi mein badta hain (The more kids you have, the more patient you become).

A fan page for Shah Rukh Khan posted a video on X in which the star addressed a question about parenting. He mentioned that he had woken up late that day after a dinner the night before and spent time with his youngest child AbRam Khan, who was dealing with issues related to his iPad not functioning properly.

The Jawan actor also shared that his daughter Suhana Khan had concerns about some outfits that didn't fit well, and then he began to discuss issues involving his older son.

He further explained that he learns a lot from his family, stating that having more children helps one become more patient. He noted that this lesson of patience, love, and care is something he carries from home to work.

He mentioned that whenever someone is facing difficulties, he is there to help them fix their problems, whether it’s during shooting, at work, or in the office. He concluded that patience is the most valuable lesson he has learned from his family.

Earlier, Khan expressed his appreciation on Instagram for all the fans who attended the event. In the photo he shared, he was seen striking his iconic pose with his arms wide open on stage.

“Thank you for coming over and making my evening special… my love to everyone who made it for my birthday. And for those who couldn’t, sending you all my love,” read the caption.

Shah Rukh Khan also joined in the fun by dancing with fans. The actor took to the stage to perform to Jhoome Jo Pathaan, sparking enthusiastic cheers from the audience, who stood up and matched his dance moves.

