Deva: Shahid Kapoor drops exciting update on trailer release of upcoming action-entertainer co-starring Pooja Hegde

Shahid Kapoor fans have been sitting on the edge of their seats looking forward to the release of his upcoming action-entertainer, Deva. The teaser and first song of the film have already generated significant buzz on the internet. Now, the actor has left everyone excited by revealing that the trailer of the film will be released next week.

On January 14, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and posted his photograph with scars on his face. He looked extremely hot in the photo while exuding his fearless aura, smoking a cigarette. He looks into the camera and lets his eyes do the talking, filled with intense energy. The actor is seen wearing a black t-shirt and a chain necklace. Much more than his photo, it was the massive update about Deva trailer that left fans in a frenzy.

"TRAILER AGLE HAFTE …. #deva #raw #hard #mass," he wrote in the caption. While the exact date is yet to be announced, a mere hint was enough to pique everyone’s excitement.

Soon after the post was shared, fans flooded the comments section expressing their excitement about the trailer while many gushed over Shahid’s look. A fan wrote, "Can’t wait for the trailer" and another fan stated, "SHAHID KAPOOR IN MADNESS LOOK >>>." A third fan remarked, "That burning cigarette isn’t even half as hot as your aura here! Insane intensity!"

In addition to this, another fan gushed, "Deva kya look hai" and another hard-core fan noted, "Nobody pulls off badass like you do!" while another fan wrote, "This pic is a whole vibe! SO READY FOR THE TRAILER", "Shahid never disappoints," read another comment on the post.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Deva features Pooja Hegde as the female lead with Pavail Gulatie, Pravessh Rana, and Kubbra Sait in important roles. Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Umesh KR Bansal, the film will be released on January 31, 2025.

