Did you know Om Puri had an affair with Nandita Puri while his 1st wife was pregnant? Here’s what he did after their child couldn’t survive

Late actor Om Puri’s ex-wife, Seema Kapoor, made shocking revelations about her personal life. During a recent conversation, she mentioned that the veteran actor cheated on her while she was pregnant. This led to trouble in their married life, and they eventually got a divorce. He even had a shocking gesture after his child from the first marriage couldn't survive.

While speaking with Siddharth Kannan, Om Puri’s first wife, Seema Kapoor, shared that veteran filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s first wife, Renu Saluja, was aware of the affair. However, she, director Sudhir Mishra, and everyone else didn’t inform her, thinking that it must not be serious at all.

It was much later that Seema got to know about the affair when she had gone for a meeting at Doordarshan. "To Puri sahab ka phone aaya to kehne lage, meri life mein koi aa gaya hai (He called me up and told me that he was seeing someone else)."

Meanwhile, Kapoor’s friends kept insisting that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor was just seeking attention. But Seema could figure out that there was something serious about his tone this time. At the time, the veteran actor asked her for a divorce.

When she met him afterward, he didn’t say anything, and Kapoor thought that everything was okay. She then remembered that the actor had left for the city for a shoot soon. While she was sifting through his stuff, she was extremely shattered to find out about the love letters of Nandita Puri.

"I never wanted to divorce him, despite the affair. I wanted to mend things because I was pregnant. He knew I was pregnant, but this was a source of insecurity for Nandita… Things became overwhelming; Puri Sahab would drink too much, and Nandita call him up in front of me," she shared.

It was one night that she decided that leaving him was the best decision. Nevertheless, Kapoor was still hopeful that everything would be okay and Puri would miss her. She admits that her assessment of Puri turned out wrong, and it was not easy for her at the time.

Seema stated she reached out to her brother and veteran actor Annu Kapoor, requesting him for the tickets to her hometown. After the Vicky Donor actor got to know about Puri's action, he was also quite furious and vowed to drag him to court.

While it wasn't all after Kapoor reached her home, the Singh Is Kinng actor sent her the petition and accused her of adultery. Later, she remembered receiving Rs 6 lakh from him as alimony but turned down the Rs 25,000 that he sent after their child didn't survive.

She said, “Forget consoling me. He sent Rs 25,000 via his secretary. I turned it down, and his secretary told me, ‘This ego is what is destroying you.’ But what he thought was ego was just self-respect.” Seema said that she and Om Puri reconnected during his final years, when, out of the blue, he called her up and apologized to her for everything that he had done.

Om Puri married Seema Kapoor in 1990, and their marriage lasted for eight months. He then married journalist Nandita Puri. The veteran actor died at the age of 66 in 2017, after having a heart attack in his Mumbai residence.

Om Puri was last seen in Khela Hobe, which was released in 2023 after his passing.

