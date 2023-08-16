EXCLUSIVE: Ravie Dubey performs 28-minute long monologue in new show; says 'This is among longest single...'

Actor Ravie Dubey has been showcasing his talent in impressive content on OTT platforms. He has already won hearts for his top-notch performance in the thriller web series Matsya Kaand, which was released in 2021. Now, he is returning in a new show called Lakhan Leela Bhargava, during the shooting of which he created a new record. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Ravie has shot a 28 minutes long monologue for the show. He achieved this astonishing feat in a single take.

Ravie Dubey shoots for 28 minutes long monologue in new show Lakhan Leela Bhargava

The actor will be essaying the role of a criminal lawyer, belonging to Lucknow, in the series. The 28 minute long monologue that he shot is reportedly a part of his concluding statement in a court scene. Talking about the sequence, Ravie revealed how he always attempts to bring something new to the table and disclosed details about his preparation. He said, “As an actor, I feel it’s our constant responsibility to push the envelope and deliver new, unique and interesting content to the audience. It’s our responsibility to attempt what’s not been done to the best of our ability. This 28 minute single shot monologue was one such opportunity that I got very excited about. We realized we have a winner at hand that can set a precedent. We worked on the script overnight on the sets post our shift and immediately shot it the next day in a single take.”

He also added that he had managed to create a new record with the monologue. “Being a courtroom drama the setting lent us an opportunity to attempt something like this, I am happy to report it went wonderfully well and we can safely say that this is among the longest single shot monologues in the world. This sequence adds a certain gravitas that not only elevates the impact of the show but also creates a valuable asset that we all will cherish for our lifetime," added Ravie.

More about Ravie Dubey’s show Lakhan Leela Bhargava

The trailer of the courtroom drama was recently released. Fans have been intrigued by the glimpse of Ravie’s character and are looking forward to being entertained. The show is set to stream on JioCinema from August 21.

Apart from this, Ravie has the film Farradday in his lineup and he will also be producing the project.

