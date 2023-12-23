EXCLUSIVE: On Ravi Dubey's birthday, Udaariyaan and Junooniyatt's Ankit Gupta calls him 'powerhouse of talent'

Ravi Dubey is known as the Yaaron Ka Yaar in the television world. The actor-turned-producer is doing phenomenally well for himself with two of the shows produced by him Udaariyaan and Daalchini winning the hearts of the viewers. Besides his remarkable production journey, Ravi continues to shine as an actor, earning well-deserved recognition and praise.

Ankit Gupta is the first male hero cast in Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's TV show Udaariyaan. As Ravi celebrates his birthday today, Pinkvilla reached out to Gupta to know about his thoughts on Ravi Dubey.

Ankit Gupta talks about Ravi Dubey

In a brief chat, Ankit Gupta recalled his first meeting with Ravi Dubey and realized that he was quite focused on his approach. He said, "In my first meeting with him, I immediately took notice of how focused he is and knows exactly what he wants and how he wants to execute what he wants. That's an admirable trait that caught my attention when I met him first."

Have a look at a picture of Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta with the Udaariyaan cast

Ankit added, "He's a total powerhouse of talent and his focus and passion for his work is most definitely where his motivation towards his craft comes from."

Advertisement

Wishing the best for Ravi on his birthday, Ankit Gupta said, "I wish him the best on his special day and hope he continues to impress and amuse the audience with his extraordinary contributions to the world of entertainment."

Ravi Dubey's association with Ankit Gupta

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta cast Ankit Gupta as the boxer Fateh Singh Virk in Udaariyaan. After the leap was introduced and Gupta exited the show, Ravi-Sargun started working on their new project Junooniyatt.

In an interview, it was revealed that the character of Jahan in Junooniyatt was written keeping Ankit Gupta in mind. As soon as Ankit came out of the Bigg Boss 16 house, he signed Ravi-Sargun's Junooniyatt and started shooting for the same within a week of his elimination from the reality show.

Pinkvilla wishes the versatile actor and successful producer Ravi Dubey a very happy birthday!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE: Producer Ravi Dubey quashes rumours of Abhishek Kumar thrown out of Udaariyaan