EXCLUSIVE: Manini De to star in Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's new show?

An array of new shows are set to hit the TV sets soon. Many producers are coming up with different shows for the entertainment of viewers. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are working on a new show for a leading channel. Sources have it that the show will revolve around a mother-daughter duo. Further details regarding the show have been kept under wraps. We at Pinkvilla have exclusively learned about the actress who is speculated to play the mother's role in the show.

Manini Dey in talks for the show

Our highly placed sources have informed us that Manini Dey is in advanced talks to play her mother's role in the show. A source revealed, "Makers are keen on having Manini on board and she is also interested, however, she is yet to sign on the dotted lines. Pinkvilla got in touch with Manini for confirmation, she quipped, "I can't comment anything on this right now."

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta as producers

Actors Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta ventured into production a few years back. Their first show 'Udaariyaan' was widely appreciated. It gained immense success and the leads of the show Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, and Isha Malviya became household names. They produced yet another project titled 'Swaran Ghar' featuring Sangita Ghosh and Ronit Roy in lead roles which also impressed the viewers.

More about Manini Dey

Manini Dey is a known name in the TV industry and has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time. She is known for her characters in Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi, Adaalat, Super Sisters, Naamkaran, and Kya Mast Hai Life among others. Manini got married to actor Mihir Mishra in 2004 and after fifteen years of their marriage, the couple decided to part ways.

Upcoming shows in the pipeline

Reality shows Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa and Bigg Boss 17 are in the making and many contestants are being approached for the show. In the fiction genre, new shows titled Dabangii, Jhanak, and Chand Jalne Laga among others are all set to hit the TV screens.

