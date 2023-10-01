EXCLUSIVE: Swaran Ghar's Rohit Choudhary bags lead role in Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta's next

A wide range of new shows are being produced for the entertainment of the viewers. Pinkvilla recently reported exclusively about Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta working religiously on their upcoming new show under their production house. We also informed our viewers that the show will feature Manini Dey in a prominent role while the story of the show will revolve around a mother-daughter duo. Well, now, the promo of the show has been released wherein a young girl who cooks delicious food is introduced. The show is titled Daalcheeni and the makers have kept the identity of the lead character Daalcheeni under wraps. Now, Pinkvilla has learned about the male lead of the project.

Swaran Ghar fame Rohit Choudhary locked to play the male lead in the show

Swaran Ghar which was also produced by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta featured Rohit Choudhary in a pivotal role. Now, the producer duo have retained the actor in their new show Daalcheeni in the lead role. A source close to the project revealed that Rohit has been locked to play the lead role in the show. We contacted producer Ravie Dubey to confirm the news. He responded and said, "I can't reveal any information now."

Have a look at Rohit's Instagram post about his last project

Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta as producers

Television's power couple Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta took a leap of faith by venturing into production. They released their first show Udaariyaan with actors Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Isha Malviya, and Ankit Gupta. The show took some time to catch the pace but soon gained momentum. Tejo, Fateh, and Jasmine became household names and the actors also got a lot of popularity. Ravie and Sargun's next show was an emotional roller coaster. Sawaran Ghar featured popular Sangita Ghosh and Ronit Roy in lead roles. Currently, they also produce Junooniyatt which stars actors like Ankit Gupta, Neha Rana, and Gautam Singh Vig. Apart from producing TV shows, Ravie and Sargun are also busy with their acting careers on various platforms.

As far as Rohit being a part of Daalcheeni is concerned, we messaged the actor but he was unavailable to comment.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Asim Riaz quashes constant breakup rumors by picking up girlfriend Himanshi Khurana at airport