EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Has Hello Mini 2 star Anuja Joshi ever faced a horrific stalking experience? Actress REVEALS.

From 'Gossip Girl' to 'Lady Whistledown', we've always had an affinity towards the mystery of who is behind the tantalising masks. However, none of them could be scarier than ‘Stranger’ from MX Player's psychological thriller series Hello Mini starring Anuja Joshi. The voiceless, nameless and faceless Stranger returns to wreck Rivanah Banerjee's (Joshi) life one more time in Hello Mini 2, which premieres on February 26.

In an EXCLUSIVE video interview with Anuja, we spoke to the talented actress about how they plan to top Hello Mini Season 1's madness. "It's hard because Season 1 was definitely well received by the audience but in Season 2, we have amazing writers. We have an amazing producer so we've really pushed everything much more forward. The thrills are higher, the danger is higher. Everything is just incredible," Joshi teased. Given that stalking is a major motif in the new season as well, we also asked Anuja if she's ever had a horrific stalking experience, especially since she's a public figure.

"Actually, no, and I'm really lucky in fact because I know that a lot of women especially... I can only speak towards women. I'm sure it happens to men as well but it's actually quite a problem especially because of social media and on top of that, me being more or less a public figure now. Luckily it has not happened to me, but it's a really serious problem so anytime anyone asks me this question, I say that we've done this show, it's about this stalking type of situation but in real life, young children, young adults - men or women, that are going through this, reach out to somebody. Speak about it because it's actually quite dangerous and unfortunately, through social media and all that, it's quite common. So, not to me but it's quite a big deal, and it should not be taken lightly by anyone. I don't know. I have had a few friends who have had that issue but not me."

Besides revealing fiance Ankur Rathee's reaction to Hello Mini 2, Anuja also tackled tricky situations during our segment, DARE or DEFY.

Watch Anuja Joshi's interview with Pinkvilla below:

Are you excited to watch Hello Mini 2? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.