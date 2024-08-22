7 films like Raazi on Netflix that will keep you on the edge of your seat

Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi is considered to be one of the best performances of her career. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the spy-thriller film is brilliantly executed to keep one on the edge of their seats. If you’re a fan of films like Raazi, here is an assortment of movies available on Netflix that you can enjoy anytime.

The 2018 release Raazi starred Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in key roles. It was the story of Sehmat Khan (Alia Bhatt), an undercover RAW agent. Her father marries her into a Pakistani family so that she can obtain valuable information for her nation’s well-being. The film invokes patriotism in the audiences with an excellent depiction of valor and dedication toward the nation.

7 films like Raazi that will keep you hooked to your screens

1. Fighter (2024)

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Rishabh Sawhney, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Ashutosh Rana, Sharib Hashmi

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Rishabh Sawhney, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Ashutosh Rana, Sharib Hashmi IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Release year: 2024

2024 Genre: Action, Drama

Starting the list of movies like Raazi with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter, released earlier this year. The patriotic film directed by Siddharth Anand is a gripping tale of action, drama, and emotions. It narrates the saga of carrying out a successful airstrike on Balakot in retaliation to an attack on Pulwama that killed over 70 CRPF jawans.

The film has several moments that will make you clap and cheer out loud with its high moments. The background music adds to its overall experience.

2. Mission Majnu (2023)

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Ashwath Bhatt, Kumud Mishra

Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Ashwath Bhatt, Kumud Mishra IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Release year: 2023

2023 Genre: Spy, Action, Drama, History

Watching Mission Majnu will make you realize the exceptional talent that Sidharth Malhotra possesses. In Shantanu Bagchi's directorial, he plays the role of a RAW agent who goes to Pakistan for a coveted mission before and during the 1971 war.

The gripping tale not only keeps you hooked to your screens, but Rashmika Mandanna’s innocence steals your hearts. Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, and Rajit Kapur are a delight to watch if you enjoy spy stories and espionage.

3. RRR (2022)

Cast: Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran

Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Release year: 2022

2022 Genre: Action Epic, Adventure Epic, Adventure, Drama

The National-award winning RRR is not your regular patriotic drama film. The SS Rajamouli paints a never-before-seen world in the 1900s. The term RRR signifies Rise Roar Revolt and narrates the story of two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in the 1920s.

This movie also has its high moments, which will leave you spellbound. With its grand spectacle, amazing choreography, cinematography, and soundtrack, RRR is worth your time.

4. Madras Café (2013)

Cast: John Abraham, Nargis Fakhri, Raashi Khanna

John Abraham, Nargis Fakhri, Raashi Khanna IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Release year: 2013

2013 Genre: Spy, Action, Drama

John Abraham and Nargis Fakhri’s Madras Cafe is a must-watch spy thriller movie. It is a perfect option in the list of films like Raazi, which is a delightful watch. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, it is a gritty political espionage drama that explores the complex web of politics and intelligence agencies. In the film, we get to see John in the role of a RAW agent, and his physical prowess works out-and-out for the film.

Sircar’s exceptional direction extends a realistic approach towards espionage and terrorism. A gripping narrative will make you fall in love with the film.

5. Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Girish Karnad, Ranvir Shorey, Roshan Seth, Gavie Chahal, Juhi Parmar

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Girish Karnad, Ranvir Shorey, Roshan Seth, Gavie Chahal, Juhi Parmar IMDB Rating: 5.6/10

5.6/10 Release year: 2012

2012 Genre: Action, Adventure, Romance, Thriller

While we talk about movies like Raazi, it won’t be wrong to say that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s high-octane espionage thriller was way ahead of its time. The success and popularity of the film can be ascertained from its successful three installments, with Tiger Zinda Hai and Tiger 3.

The film is the maiden film of the grand YRF Spy Universe. It also has remarkable action sequences with a dash of romance, shot in the picturesque locales.

6. A Wednesday (2008)

Cast: Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Veerendra Saxena, Gaurav Kapoor, Deepal Shaw, Jimmy Shergill

Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Veerendra Saxena, Gaurav Kapoor, Deepal Shaw, Jimmy Shergill IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Release year: 2008

2008 Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Neeraj Pandey’s A Wednesday is rightly a contemporary classic that every cinephile must watch. The story narrates the riveting case in the life of Prakash Rathod, a retired police commissioner. He recounts the most memorable case of his career, in which he was informed about a bomb scare in Mumbai by an ordinary commoner.

The thrilling cat-and-mouse chase gives you an exciting experience when it is revealed that the commoner demands the release of four terrorists. In a discussion on politics and morality with Mumbai’s outgoing Police Commissioner, it is revealed that the protagonist didn’t want to free convicted terrorists but wanted to kill them in retaliation for what they’d done to his city.

7. Lakshay (2004)

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan, Om Puri, Sharad S. Kapoor, Sushant Singh, Ranvir Shorey, Aditya Srivastav, Abir Goswami, Parmeet Sethi, Boman Irani

Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan, Om Puri, Sharad S. Kapoor, Sushant Singh, Ranvir Shorey, Aditya Srivastav, Abir Goswami, Parmeet Sethi, Boman Irani IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Release year: 2004

2004 Genre: Action, Drama, Romance, War

Not a regular patriotic film, Farhan Akhtar’s Lakshay is another must-watch that you can enjoy even after a hectic day. The film is about an aimless and spoilt brat, Karan Kapoor, who joins the army under the influence of his peers. However, after joining the regiment, his transformation into a responsible boy and dedication towards his nation make it an entertaining watch.

This is our hand-picked list of movies like Raazi that we think are a perfect blend of spy, action, thriller, and patriotism. Which one of these is your favorite, do let us know in the comments section.

