Ananya Panday and sister Rysa are each other's photocopies in ‘postcards’ from Lake Como; fans adore 6th PIC

Ananya Panday’s Instagram feed is pure travel goals. She often shares glimpses from her holidays and adventures across the globe. The actress recently dropped some ‘postcards’ from Lake Como with her sister Rysa. The siblings looked like each other's photocopies. The sixth slide, which was a stunning shot of Ananya, had the heart of the fans.

Today, May 14, 2025, Ananya Panday took to Instagram and offered a peek into her Lake Como getaway. The first slide was a cute picture in which she posed with her sister, Rysa Panday. The duo sported stylish outfits and adorable smiles.

In another photo, the sisters were captured on a boat ride. One showed them sitting inside a restaurant. The 4th and 6th slides were solo shots of Ananya with the scenic backdrop of a lake and mountains. In one quirky picture, the Call Me Bae actress and Rysa were seen sipping their drinks.

The caption of the post read, “postcards from Lago di Como,” accompanied by a love letter emoji.

Have a look at Ananya Panday's post!

Rysa Panday left white heart emojis in the comments section of the post. Netizens also gushed over the sibling duo. One person said, “This sister duo is the coolest and hottest,” while another wrote, “You both are so beautiful.”

A user stated, “Thank you for blessing our feed Ananya,” and another shared, “Love the 6th picture.” One comment read, “Love the 3rd and 6th picture the most.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis to convey their love.

Bollywood celebrities like Suhana Khan and Arjun Kapoor also liked the post.

Ananya Panday and Rysa share an adorable bond. On the latter’s birthday earlier this year, her sister shared a heartwarming wish. Ananya wrote, “Happpy birthday Rychiieeee! No one else I’d rather lay on a runway with and stargaze at midnight and then wake up at 8 am on a holiday for a yoga class for.”

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the movie Kesari Chapter 2. She has projects like Chand Mera Dil and Call Me Bae Season 2 in her lineup.

