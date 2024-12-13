Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire Wedding: Kalki Koechlin shares heartfelt post for ex-husband Anurag Kashyap's daughter, her life partner; 'Wish you guys Ishq…'

Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, married her long-time beau, Shane Gregoire, in a dreamy ceremony on December 11, 2024. Recently, the filmmaker's ex-wife, Kalki Koechlin, who also attended the wedding, penned a heartwarming note for the couple along with quotes on love by different writers and poets to wish the newlywed couple a quintessential Bollywood romance.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kalki shared a few images from the wedding and penned a note with quotes from Patti Smith, E.E. Cummings, Maya Angelou, and Rabindranath Tagore. She highlighted the significance of love, freedom, and the beauty of life in the note to wish the couple for their new journey together.

She concluded the note by mentioning,”Wish you guys all the ‘ishq, pyaar and mohabbat' in the world (like the theme of a thousand Bollywood films).”

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress shares a close bond with Aaliyah and attended her wedding and pre-wedding festivities. She looked graceful in a green saree for the wedding, with subtle makeup and an elegant hairstyle open tresses. She carried a golden potli with her and posed for the paps.

For those unaware, Kalki and Anurag Kashyap met on the set of the film Dev D in 2008. It marked her debut in Hindi films as they began dating and married in 2011. However, after four years of their marriage, they parted ways.

Reflecting on her relationship with Anurag Kashyap, Koechlin mentioned in an old interview with Puja Talwar that the initial years after their divorce were tough for her on a personal level but taking therapy helped her. Consequently, she became good friends with the filmmaker.

Meanwhile, Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding, followed by the reception, was a star-studded event and, with guests including Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Suhana Khan, Vikramaditya Motwane, Imtiaz Ali, Abhishek Bachchan and attending to wish the couple.

