Janhvi Kapoor’s BF Shikhar Pahariya gives STRONG response to netizen’s ‘Tu toh dalit hai’ remark; calls it ‘small, backward’ mindset

Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya recently gave a strong response to a netizen who made a casteist remark against him on social media. Reacting to the ‘Tu toh dalit hai’ comment on his old post, Shikhar penned a note in which he called the person’s mindset ‘small’ and ‘backward.’

The netizen’s remark came on Shikhar Pahariya’s Diwali post from 2024. The post had pictures featuring him with Janhvi Kapoor and their dogs. He had also extended festive wishes to his followers.

On March 18, 2025, Shikhar Pahariya took to Instagram Stories and shared a screenshot of his post. He also posted the user’s comment that said, “Lekin tu toh dalit hai (But you’re a Dalit),” which was accompanied by a laughing emoji.

Calling out the mindset, Shikhar stated, “It's honestly pathetic that in 2025, there are still people like you with such a small, backward mindset.” Highlighting India’s diversity, he continued, “Diwali is a festival of light, progress, and unity, concepts that are clearly beyond your limited intellect. India's strength has always been in its diversity and inclusivity, something you clearly fail to grasp.”

Shikhar concluded, “Maybe instead of spreading ignorance, you should focus on educating yourself because right now, the only thing truly ‘untouchable’ here is your level of thinking.”

Have a look at Shikhar Pahariya’s story!

In his Diwali post, Shikhar Pahariya had wished everyone on behalf of him and Janhvi Kapoor. He wrote, “May the arrival of Lord Ram bring a year of light and prosperity, may good reign over evil and may we have the strength and wisdom to always pick the path of righteousness - blessed are those who have the ability to help, uplift and protect those who need it.”

He added, “May we recognise this blessing and live with gratitude. I wish this for all of us. I wish you all, the happiest Diwali.” Check out the post!

Shikhar Pahariya and Janhvi Kapoor have been dating each other for quite some time. They often share heartwarming pictures with each other on social media and also make appearances at events together.