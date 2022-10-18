Katrina Kaif's cutest revelation: 'Vicky calls me his panic button'

Katrina Kaif is among the most admired Indian actresses, who has made a significant mark in Indian entertainment, in the last two decades. She has been a part of some of the most memorable Indian films like Ek Tha Tiger, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Dhoom 3 and more. The actress featured in last year's highest grosser, Sooryavanshi, and now gears up for her immediate next film, Phone Bhoot, with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, a film that promises thrills, chills and laughs.

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi were interviewed by Film Companion's Anupama Chopra in the evening yesterday and the trio answered many brewing questions related to their film and outside of it. The peach of the conversation was certainly when Katrina talked about her husband Vicky Kaushal and the camaraderie she shared with her. Interestingly, it was FC Tapecast that brought the dynamic duo together and its from there that their fairytale love story took flight. Katrina Kaif revealed how the two are pole opposite of one another. While Vicky Kaushal is very calm, Katrina is more of the one that quickly gets worked up. She went on to reveal that Vicky Kaushal calls her his 'panic button', based on how panicky she gets. She also revealed how the two goof around with one another, none of which is taken to the heart. In the interview, Katrina narrated an incident where Vicky helped her out enacting a sequence from Merry Christmas and how he memorised a two page script in minutes, leaving the former all jealous. The duo married in an intimate ceremony this year and are much adored by their fans and admirers.