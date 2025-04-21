Latest Hindi OTT Releases This Week (April 21 to April 27): 3 new movies to watch on Prime Video and Netflix

If you're looking for some fresh and exciting Hindi content to binge this weekend, you’re at the right place. From an edge-of-the-seat psychological thriller to a dazzling diamond heist, here are the top new releases to stream this week. Let’s dive in.

1. Crazxy

Release Date: April 25, 2025

Streaming Platform: Prime Video

Sohum Shah returns to the screen in Crazxy, a suspense thriller that kept audiences hooked during its theatrical run. The story follows Dr. Abhimanyu Sood, a physician whose life spirals when his daughter gets abducted. Set almost entirely inside a car, the 93-minute-long film heightens tension with every twist and turn. Directed by Girish Kohli, the film has been praised for its intense pacing, emotional depth, and Shah’s compelling performance. It finally makes its OTT debut this week after completing its post-theatrical window.

2. Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins

Release Date: April 25, 2025

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins is a slick Hindi-language action thriller that promises a roller-coaster of twists and betrayals. The plot centers around a master thief who embarks on a dangerous mission to steal the rare African Red Sun diamond. What begins as a calculated heist turns into a treacherous game of double-crosses. With Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in powerful roles, along with Nikita Dutta and Kunal Kapoor, this film is set to be a gripping watch filled with suspense and shifting alliances.

3. Superboys of Malegaon

Release Date: April 25, 2025

Streaming Platform: Prime Video

Directed by Reema Kagti, Superboys of Malegaon is based on the real-life passion of small-town dreamers who aspire to make their own film. Inspired by the acclaimed 2008 documentary Supermen of Malegaon, the movie stars Adarsh Gourav as Nasir Sheikh, who rallies his friends to create a movie in the heart of Malegaon, a town obsessed with Bollywood. Despite financial and social struggles, their journey is filled with humor, grit, and unwavering determination. Having premiered at TIFF 2024, this feel-good drama is finally available to stream.

