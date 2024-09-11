7 Netflix films about twisted female characters that will blow your mind

Over the years, Netflix has become a hub for movies with several intriguing narratives including complex and twisted female characters. These films show women stepping into life’s darker sides, whether driven by vengeance, manipulation, or survival instincts. Here are seven Netflix films exploring such twisted women characters that are spine-chilling.

1. 7 Khoon Maaf

- Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Irrfan Khan, Neil Nitin Mukesh

- IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

- Release Year: 2011

- Genre: Thriller, Drama

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, 7 Khoon Maaf is based on Ruskin Bond's short story Susanna’s Seven Husbands. The film revolves around Susanna Anna-Marie Johannes (Priyanka Chopra), a woman who goes through seven marriages, each ending with the mysterious death of her husband. The plot follows her twisted journey of seeking love while dealing with deep psychological issues.

Priyanka Chopra’s character is the epitome of a twisted female lead. Driven by her avid need for love and a streak of manipulation, Susanna stands as one of the most disturbed and complex characters in Indian cinema. Her actions may seem irrational, but they stem from deep psychological scars.

2. Haseen Dillruba

- Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane

- IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

- Release Year: 2021

- Genre: Thriller, Mystery

Directed by Vinil Mathew, Haseen Dillruba tells the story of Rani (Taapsee Pannu), a housewife who becomes the prime suspect in her husband’s (Vikrant Massey) murder. The film alternates between love, lust, betrayal, and deception, as Rani’s secretive and manipulative personality unfolds. The twisted narrative makes you question every character's motives throughout the movie.

Rani is a multifaceted character who appears innocent but harbors a deep, dark side. She manipulates her way through relationships, making her one of the most twisted female characters on Netflix. The film’s taut script and Pannu’s out-of-box performance hold you till the end.

3. Drishyam

- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran

- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

- Release Year: 2015

- Genre: Thriller, Crime

While Drishyam focuses on the story of Vijay (Ajay Devgn) and his quest to protect his family from a murder investigation, it’s Tabu’s character, Meera Deshmukh, that stands out. Meera, a tough cop and grieving mother, is relentless in her pursuit of justice. Her character is willing to go to any lengths, even twisting the law, to find the truth about her son’s disappearance.

Meera is not your typical villain; she’s a mother who’s deeply wounded. Her twisted sense of justice and desperation to uncover the truth turns her into a ruthless, almost tragic figure. Tabu’s powerful portrayal makes you question life so why didn’t you watch this film’s first-day first show?

4. Bulbbul

- Cast: Triptii Dimri, Rahul Bose, Avinash Tiwary

- IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

- Release Year: 2020

- Genre: Horror, Fantasy

Set in late 19th century Bengal, Bulbbul is a supernatural thriller revolving around the character Bulbbul (Triptii Dimri), who transforms from a child bride into a mysterious and powerful woman while parallely men in her village are found dead under mysterious circumstances. Bulbbul is a twisted female character in the sense that her descent into madness and vengeance is rooted in years of mistreatment.

Her complexity as a character makes you both empathize with her and fear her at the same time. The film's eerie atmosphere and its commentary on gender and power dynamics make it a compelling watch.

5. Raat Akeli Hai

- Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi

- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

- Release Year: 2020

- Genre: Crime, Thriller

In Raat Akeli Hai, Radhika Apte plays Radha, a mysterious young woman stuck in the murder of a wealthy patriarch. As the investigation unfolds, Radha’s twisted past and her potential role in the murder come to light, making her a prime suspect. The character is a blend of innocence and manipulation, making the audience constantly question her motives.

Radha is the symbol of a twisted character who uses her circumstances to manipulate those around her. The film is a slow-burn thriller, with Apte delivering a never-seen-before performance that keeps you guessing her true involvement until the very end.

6. Qala

- Cast: Triptii Dimri, Babil Khan, Swastika Mukherjee

- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

- Release Year: 2022

- Genre: Psychological Thriller

Qala follows the story of a troubled singer, Qala Manjushree (Triptii Dimri), whose personal and professional life spirals out of control due to jealousy and deep-rooted psychological issues. The character’s descent into madness, driven by her insecurities and rivalry, makes her one of the most twisted female characters on this list.

Qala is a fascinating character study of a woman driven by jealousy and ambition. Her actions are twisted, yet they stem from deep psychological trauma, making her a tragic and unforgettable character. The film’s haunting atmosphere and Dimri’s brilliant performance keep you hooked throughout.

7. Gangubai Kathiawadi

- Cast: Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz

- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

- Release Year: 2022

- Genre: Biographical Drama, Crime

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on the true story of a young woman, Ganga (Alia Bhatt), who is sold into prostitution and rises to power in the red-light district of Kamathipura. Gangubai is a twisted character in the sense that her rise to power comes through manipulation and ruthlessness, all while championing a cause.

These films on Netflix present some of the most complex and twisted female characters in modern cinema. Which of them is your favorite? Tell us @pinkvilla

