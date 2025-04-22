Logout: Babil Khan reveals being accused of using father Irrfan Khan's death for career launch; 'I wouldn't still be...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Babil Khan has addressed the harsh accusations that he used his father, actor Irrfan Khan’s death, to get a head start in Bollywood. Currently promoting his latest film Logout, Babil spoke about the challenges he faced after losing his father, including unexpected public attention and personal grief.

“Some people said I was using my father’s death to launch my acting career. If that were true, I wouldn’t still be giving auditions today. I was sharing love because we were flooded with it from everyone. I had to honor that,” Babil said in a recent conversation with The Lallantop.

He revealed that after his father's passing, the spotlight shifted onto him, and he wasn’t prepared for it. Babil recalled that when Irrfan’s body was being taken from the hospital to the funeral, the streets were filled with fans despite the COVID-19 pandemic. People were crying and standing in silence just to say their final goodbyes. He shared that it felt real and deeply emotional.

At that moment, Babil said he understood that his grief wasn’t just personal. It was shared by millions who loved and admired his father. He began posting memories and stories of Irrfan not for attention, but because he felt it was his way of keeping his father's legacy alive for those who cared about him.

Babil made his acting debut with the Netflix film Qala in 2022, where he starred alongside Tripti Dimri. Directed by Anvitaa Dutt, the film received praise for its cinematography, music and performances. He later appeared in Friday Night Plan, also a Netflix release, which revolved around two brothers sneaking out for a party and featured Juhi Chawla in a supporting role.

His recent movie, Logout, a cybercrime thriller exploring the world of social media influencers and smartphone dependence, premiered on ZEE5 on April 18. He plays the lead role of a digital creator who finds himself trapped in a web of deception, forcing him to confront the dark side of internet fame. Directed by Amit Golani, the film also stars Rasika Dugal, Nimisha Nair and Gandharv Dewan.

