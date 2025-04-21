Logout: 7 tweets to read before watching Babil Khan's commendable performance in Amit Golani-directed cyber thriller

After impressing the audience with his acting prowess in Qala and The Railway Men, Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan, returned to the silver screen with the cyber thriller drama film, Logout. Here are some tweets you must consider before watching the movie on Zee5.

On April 18, 2025, Babil Khan’s new film, Logout, was released on the popular streaming platform. Several cinephiles were quick to watch the griping cyber thriller online and pen their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter). According to a user, “#Logout. An important and timely warning to all us online junkies with a brilliant performance by #babilkhan. Hugely recommend this one.”

In his review of the movie, another user expressed that Babil’s Logout is based on the dark side of social media. He added, “Babil performance was top-notch! Once again he’s delivered incredible performance. This movie shows the level of madness of followers-fame-relevance. Hard hitting? Yes it is, impactfull cinema. You must watch… take the chance. Kuch na kuch seekhoge.”

A third user noted, “#Logout is a thriller that resonates well. Babil Khan impresses with a solid performance. The climax of the movie hits you hard. It's worth a watch. Streaming on @ZEE5India.”

A cinema lover who streaming the movie on OTT without any expectations was pleasantly surprised with what filmmaker Amit Golani created. The user penned, “Had zero expectations from #Logout mainly because I didn't like #CTRL at all but what a pleasant surprise it turned out to be. Logout movie- No Words- Everyone and I mean EVERYONE should watch this movie- every age, everybody. After a long time a sensible movie has been made in.”

Another one reviewed the movie, “#Logout is smart, scary, and a very real reminder of just how much of our lives we surrender to our phones. Babil Khan continues to impress.”

Take a look at some more reviews of Logout on X:

For the unknown, Logout is a cyber thriller that takes a dig the people’s high dependency on smartphones and technology. Apart from Khan, the entertainer also features Rasika Dugal, Gandharv Dewan, and Nimisha Nair.

