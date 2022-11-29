Malaika Arora REVEALS son Arhaan Khan will star in Moving In With Malaika: It'll be the most interesting part

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Every time she steps out with her girl gang or boyfriend Arjun Kapoor , the pictures go viral on the Internet. Lately, she has been hitting headlines as she is all set to come up with an OTT show titled Moving In With Malaika. It will mark her OTT debut. The show will offer a glimpse of her day-to-day life and glam life. The first teaser video was unveiled recently in which she was also seen talking about getting trolled. Now, in an interview, Malaika has revealed that her son Arhaan Khan will also feature in the show.

While speaking to News18, Malaika said that her son is quite excited about the show. The star kid is currently studying in abroad. The actress also shared that her son has some 'amazing ideas' for the show. How has Arhaan reacted to her show? Malaika said, "He is super excited. He told me to go for it. He was very curious about how the show is going to go about. He is going to be a part of the show. I am really looking forward to shooting with him. We still have to shoot a lot and Arhaan is very excited about his part. He is currently abroad studying, so I am waiting for him to come down and shoot with me. He has some amazing ideas of what he wants to do on the show. I think it’s going to be the most interesting part and he has already asked me, ‘Paisa milega na'(laughs)."

Arbaaz Khan on son Arhaan Khan's career

Meanwhile, Arbaaz Khan recently in an interview with Pinkvilla, said that his son is inclined towards the film world but he has not expressed his desire as of now. He revealed, "He is very young to make strong career decisions. Let him finish his studies, we will see what his interests are. It looks like he would be interested in coming here and be a part of the production, acting, or directing. I think he is inclined toward the film world. But we are not those people who by persuasion or by force will tell him that he has to do this or he has to be here. I think he has got a mind of his own and we have to see where he is very comfortable and what profession he wants to choose to make his livelihood. Right now, it's just a learning experience for him, he is exploring and enjoying things. So, let's see. I am not giving it too much thought. I just want him to experience life right now, learn and educate himself and get to hone the skills that he has got."

Malaika Arora's work front

Apart from her show, Malaika will be seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film, An Action Hero. She has a special dance number in the film. It also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in a key role.