When Janhvi Kapoor made her relationship official with Shikhar Pahariya by wearing necklace of his name at movie screening

Not too long ago, Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya publicly confirmed their relationship, becoming one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood. In April 2024, Janhvi turned heads at the screening of her father Boney Kapoor’s film Maidaan, not just with her appearance but with a special necklace bearing the name “Shikhu.” The two have been spotted together on multiple occasions, from spiritual visits to temples to attending high-profile events like Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations, sparking widespread attention and admiration.

Janhvi Kapoor graced the screening of Maidaan in a stunning all-white pantsuit paired with matching heels, effortlessly turning heads as she posed for the paparazzi. But what truly stole the spotlight was her delicate necklace, which featured the name "Shikhu", a sweet nod to Shikhar Pahariya, her beau, and his affectionate nickname.

See the post here:

During an episode of Koffee With Karan, Janhvi Kapoor unintentionally spilled beans about her speed dial contacts. While casually answering, she revealed that her go-to people are "Shikhu" (Shikhar Pahariya), her father Boney Kapoor, and her sister Khushi Kapoor. Realizing the slip, she quickly reacted with an “Oops!”, leaving both the audience and Karan Johar amused by the unexpected revelation.

In an old interview with Brides Today, Janhvi Kapoor shared her vision for her dream wedding, revealing that she has always imagined a simple and traditional ceremony.

The Gunjan Saxena actress expressed her desire to tie the knot at Tirupati in an intimate celebration. She reportedly described her ideal wedding look — a gold zari Kanjeevaram saree adorned with mogras in her hair, while her future husband would wear a lungi. The ceremony, she added, would conclude with guests enjoying a traditional meal served on banana leaves.

The Dhadak actress explained that her frequent visits to Tirupati inspired this plan, as the place holds a sentimental value for her. She also recalled attending a relative's wedding there, which left a lasting impression.

Preferring low-key events, Janhvi admitted that big weddings make her anxious because of the overwhelming attention they bring.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor is currently working on her upcoming film Param Sundari, where she will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The project is presently in its production phase.

