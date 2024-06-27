Akshay Kumar’s fitness routine for those planning to get chiseled physique like him

Those familiar with Akshay Kumar know how much of an athlete and fitness lover he is. The actor, who features in multiple movies every year, dedicates enough time to his health. While his dedication to the craft is highly appreciated, Akshay Kumar’s fitness routine is always a hot topic of discussion.

Kumar was very interested in sports from a young age. Prior to stepping into the Indian film industry, the actor flew to Thailand to learn martial arts, where he lived for five years learning Thai Boxing. Not to forget that he’s a black belt holder in martial arts. ICYDK: He has trained in several martial arts forms like Karate, Taekwondo, and Muay Thai.

Upon his return, he also used to teach Karate to kids before he eventually got his first gig in the entertainment industry. If you are eager to learn more about the star’s fitness regime, read on!

A look at Akshay Kumar’s Daily Workout Routine:

It’s not an unknown fact that Akshay Kumar is one of the most fit and energetic actors in the Hindi film industry who has a healthy lifestyle. That’s because the star hits the gym 5-6 times a week. Akshay Kumar’s workout routine is very disciplined and rigorous. Along with that, he maintains a healthy eating habit.

Advertisement

The Mission Raniganj actor gets up at around 4:30 am, goes for a quick run, and warm up by the beach.

Soon after, he follows a diverse cardiovascular exercise routine that includes martial arts, core and strength training at the gym, early morning swimming, basketball, trekking, parkour, kickboxing, and weight lifting.

Khiladi Kumar also indulges in yoga and meditation to keep his mind calm and healthy.

Reports also suggest that the star has an artificial tree in his gym, which he climbs regularly.

When the actor was shooting for Anees Bazmee’s action-comedy film Singh Is Kinng back in 2008, he used to climb 74 floors. Since he swears by ‘early to bed and early to rise,’ Akshay Kumar’s sleep time is around 9 pm. He is also among those handful of actors who usually avoid parties and indulgence.

While speaking about prioritizing physical health and mental well-being at the 108th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat, the actor stated that he is more passionate about staying fit the natural way.

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar's Diet and Nutrition:

To attain the level of Akshay Kumar’s fitness, one must consume the right diet and follow a strict routine, keeping cravings and cheat days at bay.

After sweating it out for a couple of hours, the actor then moves to have a quick breakfast that usually includes parathas with homemade ghee and a glass of milk or lassi.

Kumar believes that if taken in adequate quantities, ghee can do wonders for the body. Then, it’s time to focus on his work.

His other meals are also high in protein, with barely any masala.

It is believed that he follows a vegan diet.

He also doesn’t believe in fad diets, and homemade food is his go-to.

Kumar stays away from protein shakes and looks for natural alternatives to incorporate protein and good fat in his diet.

Sauteed vegetables, nuts, fruits, smoothies, mixed seeds, and herbs are usually on his platter.

Milk, desi ghee, dahi, and lassi are staples in the diet of this father of two.

He also includes a bowl of fruits in his diet, usually consumed at noon.

Advertisement

While the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor keeps acidic things at bay, he also swears by living a toxin-free life. Hence, he never consumes alcohol, nicotine, or caffeine. His last meal of the way, which is dinner, usually consists of soup, salad, and veggies. Since he hits the bed early, he enjoys dinner by 8 pm.

Fitness Tips from Akshay Kumar

On Mann Ki Baat, he advised countrymen to indulge in swimming, badminton, climbing stairs, and exercising with a 'mudgar' rather than just going to fancy gyms.

He also stressed eating good, healthy food.

The actor believes eating pure desi ghee in the right quantity is beneficial for us.

To keep our mental health in check, the actor suggested daily yoga and an hour of meditation.

Having a good sleep cycle is another tip we have taken from the life of the OMG 2 actor.

Homecooked food is like medicine to our bodies.

Often regarded as Khiladi Kumar in the industry, the actor also opened up a martial arts academy in Mumbai. He said on the radio that “shortcuts can cut your life short. You need long-lasting fitness, not shortcuts.”

Akshay Kumar’s lifestyle and fitness regime might seem difficult to follow, but that’s the ideal way to have a body, stamina, and physique like the 56-year-old actor. His dedication to health and fitness is something that is laudable.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Vidyut Jammwal fitness routine: Fitness icon’s guide to keep you motivated