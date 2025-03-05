Nadaaniyan actor Ibrahim Ali Khan gets most hilarious birthday wish from Orry and we can't stop laughing; fans call it 'epic'

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is gearing up for his big-screen debut with Nadaaniyan. But before the spotlight hits, he rang in his 24th birthday in style! Stealing the show, his friend Orry shared a birthday wish so hilarious that it had everyone in stitches. Fans couldn’t get enough, calling it nothing short of ‘epic’!

On March 5, 2025, Ibrahim Ali Khan turned 24, and his friend Orry made sure to give him a birthday wish like no other! Taking to Instagram, he shared a meme video with a hilarious twist. The clip featured a moving truck dropping objects onto the road, which a car driver behind it eagerly picked up.

But the real comic gold struck when a pig fell off, and instead of the pig, the driver placed Ibrahim in the car, symbolizing him as the pig! The playful jab had fans rolling with laughter. Orry captioned the video, “Happy birthday Ibrahim Ali Khan, wishing you all the best for your big day.”

As soon as the video went viral, fans couldn’t contain their excitement! Maheep Kapoor reacted with a laughing emoji, while netizens flooded the comments with hilarious reactions. One user joked, “If Iggy is the Piggy, the bar for the rest of purush prajati just dropped!” Another called it “epic,” while one fan wrote, “ORRY BHAIII THINGS.”

Someone chimed in, “That’s so rude… do it again!” Another asked, “Aisa kaun wish karta hai?” while one simply commented, “I’m dead.” A fan hilariously noted, “Bro was waiting for his birthday just to post this,” another added, “You did him so wrong, love it!”

Meanwhile, glimpses from Ibrahim Ali Khan’s birthday bash have surfaced online, featuring his sister Sara Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh. Nadaaniyan director Shauna Gautam shared a heartfelt wish with a picture from the celebration, where Ibrahim, dressed in a black hoodie and white joggers, posed beside a customized cake featuring his film’s poster.

Filmmaker Collin D'Cunha also posted a snapshot from the party, revealing fun decorations with popcorn and football-themed balloons. Calling Ibrahim the 'soon-to-be heartthrob of the nation', he wished him success.

Sara Ali Khan shared a sweet moment of Ibrahim blowing out candles, captioning it, "Another year of Nadaaniyan," and added, "Happiest Birthday, Brother mine. Your time to shine begins now!"

On the work front, Ibrahim Ali Khan is gearing up for his big-screen debut with Nadaaniyan, a romantic comedy featuring Khushi Kapoor as his co-star. Helmed by Shauna Gautam, the film also stars Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhary, Jugal Hansraj, and Dia Mirza in key roles.

Backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment and co-produced by Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra, the story revolves around Arjun and Pia, who pretend to be a couple, leading to unexpected twists. Nadaaniyan is set to premiere on Netflix on March 7, 2025.