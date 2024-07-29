Vikram Bhatt recalls letting go of vanity tussle over lip shade between 2 actresses on his film set: ‘If they aren’t comfortable…’

We have often heard that two actresses can never be friends and even seen instances around it. Now in a recent interview, popular filmmaker Vikram Bhatt revealed that he has been overloaded with vanity on sets. He also spoke about tussles between female actresses on the sets and how it affected the continuity.

Vikram Bhatt on working on films with 2 actresses

Talking to News 18, Vikram Bhatt recalled an episode involving two female parallel leads. He said that there wasn’t any makeup van at that time and he has done a lot of films with two actresses. Adding further the filmmaker stated that in films where there were 2 actresses, not one would be bothered about what the other one is wearing and they would always question the other actress’ outfits and hairstyles.

Vikram then revealed that on such sets actresses would slyly change their lipstick colors and eyeshadow shade to look better than the other and disrupt the continuity. “We noticed everything but we let go because after a point of time, we realized as directors and producers that we need to make the actors comfortable in their skin and if they aren’t comfortable, they cannot act. And if it takes the right shade of lipstick to do it, so be it,” he says.

Advertisement

Vikram Bhatt on working with Avika Gor in Bloody Ishq

The director whose latest release was Bloody Ishq reveals heaving a sigh of relief as he saw nothing of this sort on this films set starring Avika Gor. This is the second time he is collaborating with the Balika Vadhu actress.

Revealing about what impresses him about her, he lauded the fact that when Avika is working, there is a lack of vanity. “In 1920, she had to wear the same costume covered in blood for almost the entire second half of the film. I don’t remember her asking me even once if the costume can be changed. She never told me, ‘Sir, hairstyle change kar sakte hai? Thoda blood kam kar de face pe?’ She never cared about those things in 1920 or Bloody Ishq. And that to me is a sign of an actor before a star and that is rare.”