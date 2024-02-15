8 best Ayushmann Khurrana movies you shouldn’t miss: Andhadhun to Vicky Donor

When it comes to Ayushmann Khurrana movies, the list is quite big. The actor featured in several successful films. Khurrana established himself with several box-office hits, including the comedy-dramas Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017), Badhaai Ho (2018), Dream Girl (2019), and Bala (2019); the thriller Andhadhun (2018); and the crime drama Article 15 (2019). He made his acting debut in 2012 with Shoojit Sircar's romantic comedy Vicky Donor, co-starring Annu Kapoor and debutante Yami Gautam.

We curated a list of the 8 best Ayushmann Khurrana movies that you can enjoy online and on various OTT platforms.

Here are 8 best Ayushmann Khurrana movies that you shouldn't miss

1. Andhadhun (2018)

Running Time: 2h 18mins

2h 18mins IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Movie Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller, Mystery

Crime, Drama, Thriller, Mystery Movie Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte

Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte Director: Sriram Raghavan

Sriram Raghavan Writer: Sriram Raghavan , Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar

, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

Andhadhun is all about Akash, a pianist who claims to be blind who accidentally gets involved in a multitude of issues after witnessing the murder of a former movie actor. the movie continues with a lot of suspense. This is one of the best Ayushmann Khurrana movies of all time.

2. Vicky Donor (2012)

Running Time: 2h 6mins

2h 6mins IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Movie Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana , John Abraham, Yami Gautam

, John Abraham, Yami Gautam Director: Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit Sircar Writer: Juhi Chaturvedi

Juhi Chaturvedi Year of release: 2012

2012 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Jio Cinema, Amazon Prime Video

Vicky Donor is a Hindi romantic comedy movie released in 2012 and directed by Shoojit Sircar. The movie revolves around Dr. Baldev Chaddha, a fertility expert who owns a clinic and sperm bank in Delhi. He seeks a healthy and high-performing donor to provide successful cases for couples.

3. Article 15 (2019)

Running Time: 2h 10mins

2h 10mins IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller, Mystery

Crime, Drama, Thriller, Mystery Movie Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sumbul Touqeer, Sayani Gupta

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sumbul Touqeer, Sayani Gupta Director: Anubhav Sinha

Anubhav Sinha Writer: Anubhav Sinha, Gaurav Solanki

Anubhav Sinha, Gaurav Solanki Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Article 15 is a movie about a police officer named Ayan Ranjan (played by Ayushmann Khurrana) who is sent to a village called Lalgaon in Uttar Pradesh as punishment. After joining his new post, Ayan learns about a case involving three girls from the Dalit community who have gone missing in the village. The other cops in the village refuse to take the case seriously and claim that the community frequently makes false complaints.

4. Badhaai Ho (2018)

Running Time: 2h 4mins

2h 4mins IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Movie Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta Director: Amit Ravindernath Sharma

Amit Ravindernath Sharma Writer: Akshat Ghildial, Jyoti Kapoor, Shantanu Srivastava

Akshat Ghildial, Jyoti Kapoor, Shantanu Srivastava Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Hotstar

In Badhaai Ho, Nakul, a 25-year-old man, is shocked to discover that his mother is pregnant. His struggle to come to terms with the news puts his relationship with his girlfriend, Renee, in jeopardy.

5. Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015)

Running Time: 1h 51mins

1h 51mins IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Movie Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar

Ayushmann Khurrana, Director: Sharat Katariya

Sharat Katariya Writer: Sharat Katariya

Sharat Katariya Year of release: 2015

2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Dum Laga Ke Haisha is a heartwarming Bollywood film released in 2015, directed by Sharat Katariya. Set in the 1990s in Haridwar, India, the movie follows the journey of an unlikely couple and explores themes of love, self-discovery, and societal expectations.

6. Dream Girl (2019)

Running Time: 2h 17mins

2h 17mins IMDB Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Movie Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Manjot Singh

Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Manjot Singh Director: Raaj Shaandilyaa

Raaj Shaandilyaa Writer: Raaj Shaandilyaa, Nirmaan D Singh, Niket Pandey

Raaj Shaandilyaa, Nirmaan D Singh, Niket Pandey Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5

Dream Girl is a comedy-drama film directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor and 48931. The story revolves around Karamvir Singh, also known as Karm, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, an unemployed youth living in Mathura. The story follows Karam's journey as he navigates his life as an actor in a local drama company, while also dealing with the pressures of his family and love life.

7. Gulabo Sitabo (2020)

Running Time: 2h 5mins

2h 5mins IMDB Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Raaz, Farrukh Jaffar

Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Raaz, Farrukh Jaffar Director: Shoojit Sircar, Kuran Dhillon

Shoojit Sircar, Kuran Dhillon Writer: Juhi Chaturvedi

Juhi Chaturvedi Year of release: 2020

2020 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In Gulabo Sitabo, the elderly Mirza and his renter Baankey are always at odds because Mirza wants Baankey to vacate his property but Baankey is adamant about staying. After one final dispute, the two parties are at each other's throats and their not-so-humble home, an old mansion, which is owned by landlord Chunnan Mirza Nawab (Amitabh Bachchan) and tenant Baankey Rastogi (Ayushmann Khurrana), is the focal point of the conflict.

8. Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)

Running Time: 2h 1min

2h 1min IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Movie Star Cast: Kriti Sanon , Ayushmann Khurrana, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao

, Ayushmann Khurrana, Pankaj Tripathi, Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Writer: Nitesh Tiwari, Shreyas Jain

Nitesh Tiwari, Shreyas Jain Year of release: 2017

2017 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Bareilly Ki Barfi is a romantic comedy that explores the nuances of Bitti, a free-spirited young girl who lives life on her terms and refuses to be pressured into getting married. On her journey of love to find Pritam Vidrohi, an author she fell in love with, she encounters the local printing press owner, Chirag Dubey.

