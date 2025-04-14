PHOTOS: 4 Celebrity Spottings of the Day; Kareena Kapoor aces airport fashion; Ishaan Khatter enjoys dinner date with GF Chandni Bainz and mom Neelima Azeem

Kareena Kapoor Khan and many other celebs were spotted and about in the city on April 13, 2025. While the Singham Again actress looked ravishing in comfortable attire, Ishaan Khatter attended girlfriend Chandni Bainz’s birthday dinner with mom Neelima Azeem. Take a look at some big celebrity spottings of the day!

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan waves at the paparazzi

Kareena Kapoor Khan is barely spotted alone at the Mumbai airport. On April 13, 2025, the actress took a quick flight to an undisclosed location to fulfill her work commitment. The B-town diva stunned in a flowy electric blue co-ord set, perfect for comfortable travel. Upon watching the paparazzi at the location, the Crew actress graciously greeted them with a bright smile and a handwave.

2. Ishaan Khatter, Chandni Bainz, Neelima Azeem's dinner date

The handsome hunk of Bollywood, Ishaan Khatter is often spotted out and about with his ladylove, Chandni Bainz. Yet again, he was snapped arriving at a popular eatery in Mumbai to celebrate his girlfriend’s birthday. This time, he was holding her hand, and he was accompanied by his mother, actress Neelima Azeem. The mother-son duo very cutely posed for the shutterbugs. While Khatter looked dapper, his girlfriend raised the temperature and painted the town red in her chic dress.

3. Bhumi Pednekar looked stylish at a star-studded event

Bhumi Pednekar is all set to charm her fans with her upcoming web project, The Royals. Recently, she was spotted in a stylish ensemble, attending a star-studded event in Mumbai. For the musical night, the actress was seen arriving wearing a white top which she layered up with a black oversized jacket. Bhumi styled it with a pair of baggy denims and vintage black boots. Don’t miss her expensive arm candy.

4. Mira Kapoor arrives looking like a vision in white

Mira Kapoor Rajput was also among the many celebs who attended an entertaining event in Mumbai. The Bollywood wife and entrepreneur donned a white suit to the occasion. She was joined by her husband, Shahid Kapoor’s sister, Sanah Kapoor who wore an all-black ensemble to the event.

