PHOTOS: 6 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna attend Chhaava trailer launch; Khushi Kapoor, Junaid Khan promote Loveyapa and more

It’s never a dull day in Bollywood. Every day, some or the other B-town star is out and about in the city, either promoting their movie or heading to the airport for a new travel expedition. On January 22, 2025, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna looked their best as they arrived for the trailer launch event of their upcoming film, Chhaava. Youngsters Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan also promoted their movie, Loveyapa in the city.

1. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna attend Chhaava trailer launch

On January 22, 2025, the team of Chhaava arrived at the trailer launch of their upcoming historical action thriller. For the event, Vicky Kaushal stunned in a beige chikankari kurta paired with white pants. As for his co-star Rashmika Mandanna, she made heads turn in a red Anarkali suit. The Animal actress paired her outfit with heavy jhumkaas, dewy makeup, and hair tied neatly in a bun.

2. Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan promote Loveyapa

On the other hand, young and upcoming actors, Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan also promoted their upcoming rom-com Loveyapa in the city. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter looked elegant and sweet in a pastel green and orange suit set paired with a matching dupatta. As for Aamir Khan’s son, he wore a plain green t-shirt with blue denim pants, black boots, and a gray jacket. Their film is all set to hit theaters on February 7, 2025.

3. Arjun Kapoor attend star-studded engagement bash

Several Bollywood celebs were also spotted attending the star-studded engagement bash of Seema Singh’s daughter Meghna with Shanranu. For the special night, Arjun Kapoor wore a blue suit with a crisp white shirt, a pair of formal shoes, and dark eyewear.

4. Aditya Roy Kapur at a B-town party

Handsome hunk Aditya Roy Kapur also attended the Bollywood party of a celebrity. He came wearing a black suit with a white shirt and formal shoes. He even has a bromance moment with Arjun.

5. Dino Morea stuns at starry gala

Veteran Bollywood actor Dino Morea also made a stylish entry at the party. The Raaz actor looked handsome in a black suit which he sported with a white shirt and a tie.

6. Bhagyashree arrives at the airport with her family

Lastly, the paparazzi spotted actress Bhagyashree making her way into the Mumbai airport. However, he wasn’t alone. The Maine Pyar Kiya actress was accompanied by her actor son Abhimanyu Dasani, her daughter Avantika Dassani, and husband Himalaya Dasani.

