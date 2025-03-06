PHOTOS: 7 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Shraddha Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan celebrate birthday with Bollywood friends; Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria make waves at event and more

It was a hectic day at work with the paparazzi as several Bollywood celebs were spotted out and about in the city. Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her birthday with the Stree 2 cast. Ibrahim Ali Khan also hosted a birthday bash for his industry friends. Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutari and others attended a star-studded event. Take a look at some of the big celebrity sightings from March 5, 2025.

1. Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her birthday with the Stree 2 team

Shraddha Kapoor turned a year older on March 3, 2025. But the celebrations haven’t stopped yet. Recently, the actress was papped at Mehboob Studio in Mumbai’s Bandra neighborhood. At the location, her Stree 2 co-stars, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana, along with director Amar Kaushik celebrated her special day.

2. Ibrahim Ali Khan hosts birthday bash

March 5, 2025, marked Ibrahim Ali Khan’s 24th birthday. On this special day, the makers of his debut movie, Nadaaniyan hosted a special screening. After wrapping the event, the B-town youngster was spotted at a popular eatery in Mumbai, hosting his birthday bash for his industry friends.

3. Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and others attend star-studded event

Several popular names from the industry, including Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Jawan actress Riddhi Dogra, senior star Jackie Shroff and more attended the opening night of The Phantom Of The Opera at NMACC Mumbai. They were joined by the host of the event, Nita Ambani.

4. Abhishek Bachchan and the Be Happy team spotted in the city

Abhishek Bachchan film's Be Happy will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 14, 2025. Ahead of its OTT release, the actor was spotted with director Remo D'Souza and his wife along with co-star Nora Fatehi in the city.

5. Sunny Deol spotted at Mumbai airport

Border 2 actor Sunny Deol made his presence felt at the Mumbai airport. The senior Bollywood actor was spotted heading to an undisclosed location.

6. Genelia Deshmukh greets paparazzi with folded hands

Genelia Deshmukh was also spotted at Mumbai airport departure, but this time without her husband, actor Riteish Deshmukh. Upon seeing the paparazzi, she greeted them warmly with folded hands.

7. Malaika Arora spotted outside salon

B-town diva and fitness enthusiast, Malaika Arora chose March 5, 2025, to head out for some TLC. The actress was spotted exiting a salon in Mumbai’s Bandra.

