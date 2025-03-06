Katrina Kaif delivers surprise performance on song Genda Phool at friend’s Haldi; fans call her ‘super cute’: WATCH

Even though Katrina Kaif comes from a different part of the world, she embraced Indian culture with open arms after marrying Vicky Kaushal. The actress, who celebrated Diwali and Karwa Chauth with equal enthusiasm, is often termed as the ‘perfect bahu’. She is also an entertainer who can light up any party. Recently, she broke into a surprise dance performance on the song Genda Phool at a friend’s Haldi ceremony. Check out the video!

On March 5, 2025, Katrina Kaif and many other celebs attended the Haldi function of the actress’ bestie. At the event, she was joined by her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal, Munjya actress Sharvari Wagh, filmmaker Kabir Khan and many others. While the guests had a blast at the gathering, the Merry Christmas actress took over the dance floor and broke into an impromptu dance performance.

Advertisement

In an inside clip from the pre-wedding event, Katrina was seen performing to the track Genda Phool from the Bollywood movie, Delhi 6. The actress looked stunning in a turquoise blue corset blouse which she paired with a matching flowy skirt and a dupatta. She sported dewy makeup with tinted lips. The actress wore a pair of heavy earrings with a bracelet on one hand as she performed happily at the event.

Katrina Kaif dances at friend’s Haldi:

Even though Katrina’s next movie has not been announced yet, the actress has been busy expanding her beauty brand and other commitments. Recently, she also announced that her film Namastey London is set to return to theaters. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Tiger 3 actress dropped a clip making the big announcement.

Advertisement

In the caption, she penned, “Excited to announce the re-release of #NamasteyLondon on the big screen this Holi, 14th March! Get ready to relive the magic- unforgettable songs and timeless romance all over again.”

A couple of days ago, Producer Ritesh Sidhwani and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also confirmed that her film, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, will soon be available for the audience to enjoy on the big screens, followed by Dil Chahta Hai.

For more such updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!