Be Happy Trailer OUT: 3 things to watch out for in Abhishek Bachchan and Inayat Verma starrer that make it stand out
The official trailer of Abhishek Bachchan and Inayat Verma's Be Happy is out, promising a heartwarming journey filled with emotions. Here are 3 reasons that make it a must-watch!
Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan is all set to win hearts with his upcoming film Be Happy, alongside Ludo fame Inayat Verma. The duo portrays a beautiful father-daughter bond that’s pure love, making the film an emotional rollercoaster. With the trailer now out, here are three standout elements that make Be Happy a must-watch!
1. A heartfelt father-daughter journey
The film beautifully captures the evolving bond between Abhishek Bachchan’s character, Shiv Rastogi, and his daughter, played by Inayat Verma. Initially, Shiv dismisses his daughter’s dreams of becoming a dancer, laughing it off as impossible. However, as he realizes his responsibility towards her, he makes a heartwarming transformation. From being a hesitant single father to stepping onto the dance floor himself despite having no prior experience, he proves that a father’s love knows no bounds.
2. A story of dreams, perseverance and triumph
Inayat Verma shines as a determined young girl chasing her passion for dance. Despite facing initial rejection from her father, she refuses to give up. Her journey embodies resilience, proving that if you stay dedicated, your dreams will follow you. The film’s uplifting message of perseverance and self-belief makes it a truly inspiring watch.
3. Abhishek Bachchan’s stellar performance
Abhishek Bachchan delivers a powerful performance, seamlessly transitioning from a strict, skeptical father to a supportive and loving one. His emotional depth and on-screen chemistry with Inayat Verma make the film even more special. Adding to the excitement, the film also introduces a romantic angle, as Shiv finds himself drawn to his daughter’s dance teacher, played by the stunning Nora Fatehi.
Directed by Remo D'Souza, Be Happy was announced in 2024 and is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 14. Sharing the trailer, the streaming platform wrote, "Sometimes it takes two to achieve a dream."
Produced by Lizelle Remo D’Souza under Remo D’Souza Entertainment Production, the film boasts a stellar cast, including Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, Nassar, and Inayat Verma in key roles, alongside supporting performances from Johnny Lever and Harleen Sethi. With its touching storyline, inspiring performances, and a perfect blend of emotions, Be Happy promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience!
