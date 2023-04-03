Pinkvilla announces EVA as the fragrance partner for Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2

On 16th June 2022, the leading entertainment and lifestyle media platform Pinkvilla hosted a grand event, the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards. The award show honored some of the biggest stars from Bollywood, South Cinema, Fashion, Sports, Business, and more. Among the A-listers who attended the Pinkvilla Style Icons awards were Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shikhar Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Parineeti Chopra. The premier edition garnered a whopping 1 billion reach across all digital platforms.

This year, the Pinkvilla Style Icons is all set to make an epic comeback on 7th April 2023. The glamorous extravaganza has created a huge buzz all over the internet and we cannot wait to see what the event unfolds. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has announced EVA as the fragrance partner for the second edition of the award show.

EVA is India’s first women’s deodorant brand with a non-alcoholic ingredient base from TTK Healthcare, one of India’s leading healthcare and consumer goods companies. The brand aids in personal enhancement with a wide range of products and variants. From feel-good fragrances to supple lips, EVA serves as the one-stop solution for a fresh spin.

Vishal Vyas, AVP- Marketing, TTK Healthcare comments, "Pinkvilla Style Icons 2023 celebrates trendsetters and style icons that leave their mark on the world. EVA is thrilled to come on board as the fragrance partner and celebrate their achievements and illustrious journeys. EVA has always been about feeling confident from within, taking on the world with a smile on your face, and making sure "Special Happens" with every step. The Pinkvilla Style Icons celebrates that very attitude and drive and makes this partnership all the more special."

Mukul Kumar Sharma, COO of Pinkvilla said, “The mega second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons awards will be a memorable event for all of us. We are eagerly looking forward to making the second edition an unforgettable night of glamour, style, glitz, and entertainment. Eva has established itself as one of the leading brands in the ever-evolving industry and we are thrilled to announce our association with EVA as the fragrance partner for the Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2.”

Pinkvilla Media Pvt. Ltd is currently a leading global lifestyle and entertainment media hub with an array of verticals including Pinkvilla Fashion, Telly, HindiRush, Hallyutalk, USA, and more. It is the most-visited website with 140M page views each month and a 29.82 M audience reach.