Pinkvilla Announces Partnership with The Gift Studio for Exclusive Gifting Experience at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons

Mumbai, India - [March 12, 2024]: Pinkvilla, a global lifestyle and entertainment media hub, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with The Gift Studio as the official gifting partner for the highly anticipated Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons awards. The partnership promises to elevate the gifting experience at the prestigious awards ceremony, set to take place on 18th March 2024 in Mumbai.

Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons awards celebrates excellence in cinema as well as the fashion glitterati of the country, bringing together industry stalwarts and style icons for a night of glamor and recognition. With past editions of Pinkvilla awards garnering widespread acclaim and digital reach exceeding 1 billion, the Pinkvilla awards have set the benchmark for awards in the country.

Speaking about the partnership, Mukul Kumar Sharma, COO, Pinkvilla expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, "At Pinkvilla, we strive to curate unforgettable experiences for our audience, and our partnership with The Gift Studio aligns perfectly with our vision. As we celebrate excellence in screen and style, we are excited to enhance the gifting experience for all our esteemed attendees.

Founded by husband-wife duo Shashwat and Shivika Goenka, of the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, The Gift Studio, is renowned for its exquisite selection of curated gifts and impeccable offerings, bringing a touch of indulgence to every occasion. As the gifting partner for Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons, The Gift Studio will curate an exclusive collection of bespoke hampers, adding an element of panache to the event.

Commenting on the partnership, Shivika Goenka, Founder, The Gift Studio, stated, "We are delighted to partner with Pinkvilla for this prestigious event. The Gift Studio shares Pinkvilla's commitment to excellence and innovation, and we look forward to providing attendees with an unforgettable gifting experience that reflects the elegance and glamor of Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons."

With Pinkvilla's track record of success in hosting captivating awards ceremonies that garner over a billion digital impressions in every edition and The Gift Studio's expertise in curating premium gifting solutions, the partnership promises to deliver an unparalleled experience for attendees at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards.

